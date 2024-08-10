Avatar 3’s official title has fans completely blindsided

As part of D23’s slew of announcements, Avatar 3’s title has been revealed – though it’s not what everyone was expecting.

Yes, James Cameron’s megafranchise is still growing. Two years after Avatar: The Way of Water climbed its way onto the list of highest-grossing movies of all time (just two places behind the original movie, which sits at number one), Disney has revealed further details about Avatar 3.

Firstly, the title. The sci-fi movie is now known as Avatar: Fire and Ash. This is very much in line with the progression of the Avatar series, with Jake and his family set to meet a Na’vi fire tribe next.

The logo for the third movie was also revealed, as well as initial concept art that teased some of the fantastical futuristic elements we can expect to see in the world of Pandora.

Cameron took to the stage at the event, revealing to the audience that Avatar 3 is built on “high emotional stakes.” He also said [via Deadline] to anticipate “new cultures and settings… you’ll see more of Pandora the planet than you ever saw before. The new film isn’t what you expect, but it’s definitely what you want.”

That’s plenty of news for Avatar fans to cling to until the new movie arrives in 2025. However, many are simply too distracted by the name to talk about anything else. Mostly, they’re confused as to why the title is now Fire and Ash, when for so long it was thought Avatar 3 would be called The Seed Bearer.

“IT’S NOT CALLED THE SEED BEARER,” one X user wrote. “Seed bearer bros we lost,” said another.

“Seed bearer bros it’s joever,” another wrote.

Another argued: “Should’ve named it The Seed Bearer like it originally was rumored to be, would’ve been hilarious.”

The rumored name originally came from a 2018 BBC article, which claimed that the titles for Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5 were The Way of Water, The Seed Bearer, The Tulkun Rider and The Quest for Eywa.

However, this has since been debunked, and some fans have even argued that they knew all along.

“I was telling you all for YEARS it was never The Seed Bearer this title goes HARD,” said one user.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will arrive on December 19, 2025. Until then, check out our guide to all the best action movies to watch now. You can also find out if there’s a director’s cut of Avatar 2, and see what the best movies of 2024 are so far. Don’t miss the D23 schedule to see what else is to come.