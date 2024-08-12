Avatar 3 ‘Fire and Ash’ title is a big tease for 4 and 5

James Cameron has finally confirmed Avatar 3’s title: Fire and Ash, seemingly revealing a unifying theme for the franchise ahead of the fourth and fifth movies.

Avatar: The Way of Water took Jake Sully, Neytiri, and co. to the uncharted seas of Pandora, seeking refuge with an aquatic clan after Quaritch returned and waged war on the Na’vi once more.

In 2022, behind-the-scenes documents allegedly revealed the titles of all three movies planned to follow the sequel: The Seed Bearer, The Tulkun Rider, and The Quest for Eywa.

Firstly, The Seed Bearer was repeatedly debunked before Cameron revealed Avatar 3 as Fire and Ash at D23.

Secondly, it’s not been confirmed (or denied) if The Tulkun Rider and The Quest for Eywa are the titles of Avatar 4 and 5.

Some fans have observed that Jake’s son Lo’ak is set to take over as narrator in the third film, and given his relationship with Payakan in The Way of Water, The Tulkun Rider may have been the threequel’s original title.

Nevertheless, Fire and Ash is a big hint that Avatar 4 and 5’s titles will revolve around the elements. Considering Jon Landau earlier said that the fifth entry will take Neytiri to Earth, Avatar 4 may be focused on air or wind.

“Definitely gonna be the case, especially since Cameron and Landau confirmed that Neytiri will go to Earth in Avatar 5, so I assume Avatar 4 will have air (or sky for the Sky People??) somewhere in its title too,” one fan predicted.

“Taking bets now: Avatar 4 will be about air/wind or something,” another wrote. “What if each Avatar movie focuses on a different element? Avatar 2: water, Avatar 3: fire, Avatar 4: air, Avatar 5: Earth,” a third posted.

Explaining the third title, Cameron told Rotten Tomatoes: “Fire can represent hatred, violence, trauma, possible misuse of power. Ash represents the aftermath of all of that energy, which is grief and having to live with what you’ve done.”

“The new film is not what you expect, but definitely what you want… there are new cultures and settings and creatures, and new biomes. You will see a lot more of Pandora, the planet, that you’ve never seen before,” he added.

