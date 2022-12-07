Avatar 2 reactions call The Way of Water a “phenomenal, visual masterpiece”

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

The first reactions to Avatar 2 are here – according to the critics lucky enough to see The Way of Water early, it’s a “visual masterpiece” and “one of the best sequels ever made.”

After 13 years, Avatar: The Way of Water is about to hit cinemas. It’s been a long, groundbreaking journey for James Cameron, who still holds the box office crown for the original Avatar, the highest-grossing movie of all time.

While only fools would ever bet against Cameron, it’s hard to stave off the niggling concern: what if Avatar 2 isn’t good?

Well, while we’ve yet to see the movie ourselves, the first reactions paint a clear picture: Avatar 2 makes the director the “god of sequels.”

Avatar 2 reactions hail sequel as “phenomenal”

Following The Way of Water’s premiere in London and other screenings in the US, hundreds of reactions have made their way onto social media.

“James Cameron now has not two but THREE of the best sequels ever made. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER is incredible. The effects and action is, yes, breathtaking. But it is the story this time that’s the beating heart. It’s more personal, complicated, emotional. Wow, it really soars,” Kevin L. Lee wrote.

“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Yeah never bet against James Cameron. Trying to spare hyperbole, but I’ve never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint. It’s overwhelming. Maybe too overwhelming. Sometimes I’d miss plot points because I’m staring at a Pandora fish,” Uproxx’s Mike Ryan wrote.

“#AvatarTheWayOfWater is an awe-inspiring blend between a nature documentary and a blockbuster – a thrilling three-hour-long travelogue through the oceans of Pandora with deep feeling in its foundation and an unspeakably epic third act that will leave you breathless and in tears,” Zoë Rose Bryant tweeted.

“Unsurprisingly, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a visual masterpiece with rich use of 3D and breathtaking vistas. It does suffer from a thin story and too many characters to juggle, yet James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act full of emotion and thrilling action,” Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell wrote.

Avatar: The Way of Water hits cinemas on December 16. Find out more about the movie here.