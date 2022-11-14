Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 reveals teaser image

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Attack on Titan has dropped a new teaser image for what’s to come in The Final Season Part 3, the end of the iconic show.

Attack on Titan has been one of the most influential animes of recent years, so it’s conclusion is obviously a very big deal.

The anime, which first began as a take of the remnants of humanity fighting off giant monstrous titans, has taken many a twist and turn since it first came out in 2013, and its finale is set to be the most gut wrenching instalment yet.

As gathered by the title, the anime has split its final season into three parts, with the third and final part about to be released. And to get everyone hyped for it, Attack on Titan has released a new key teasing visual.

Attack on Titan teases what’s to come in final season

Attack on Titan has recently released some images in its promotion of the final season’s final part, which includes a new key visual.

The visual depicts what’s going to happen within the anime’s final arc, that being everyone having to battle who was once the series’ central hero, Eren Yeager, who is now using his titan powers to wipe out those that attempted to oppress him.

Attack on Titan The Final Season has been premiering since December 2020, with the first part airing for 16 episodes. The second installment of the final season premiered in January 2021, which then led to another 12 episodes. Both installments first appeared on NHK, and were then picked up by Funimation, Adult Swim’s Toonami, and Crunchyroll for their English subtitles and dubbing.

Now, while it may have seemed like a while between January 2021 and now, big gaps between seasons is not new for Attack on Titan. For instance, its first season aired in April 2013, but its second season didn’t appear until April 2017, four years later.

The anime will also conclude over a decade after the manga was first released. Hajime Isayama first launched the manga in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, then ended the comic series in April 2021, with the manga’s 34th and final volume shipped in June 2021.

And if the anime is going to follow the manga closely, we can expect and explosion of an ending.

Attack on Titan Seasons 1-4 are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.