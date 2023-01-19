Attack on Titan fans furious as final season is being split into two parts

According to a newly released trailer, Attack on Titan’s supposed final season will release in two parts, marking four total parts for the long final season. This announcement resulted in backlash from the community.

Attack on Titan has been teasing its final season for what seems like years now. Creators initially marketed the past season with the clean title ‘Attack on Titan Final Season’. But after the season concluded, it was blatantly obvious that the series was still continuing.

Attack on Titan Final Season part 3 is airing in early 2023, and many fans were hoping that’d be the true conclusion to the series, since expectations were set by many previous marketing teasers. According to a trailer revealed on January 18, however, this is definitely not the case. The reveal announced the release date for part 3, which begins its premiere on March 3, with part 4 continuing later in 2023.

The anime community almost instantly began trolling MAPPA, the animation studio behind Attack on Titans. Within a viral meme, Reddit users are criticizing the marketing tactics and release schedule for the series.

“But wait! There’s more! I won’t be surprised if they give the finale a movie, Evangelion style,” one Reddit user joked.

“Anime fans be like ‘MAPPA animators need a break.’ MAPPA Splits the Final season into multiple parts Anime Fans: ‘NO NOT LIKE THAT’,” another anime fan commented.

This wouldn’t have been an issue if the titling for Attack on Titans was handled better, without deceiving the viewers.

“I just don’t like deceptive labeling. The ‘final season’ should have just been seasons 4, 5, and 6. It would have been ok,” one fan mentioned.