Asmongold explains why he’s “not writing off” The Witcher after Henry Cavill departure

Twitch star Asmongold isn’t ready to close the book on The Witcher show after it was revealed that Henry Cavill would be leaving the show and replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

The Witcher fans were shocked when the news broke on October 29 that Henry Cavill would be exiting the show following its third season on Netflix.

Cavill, a huge fan of the massively popular video game and book series, has portrayed Geralt of Rivia since the show debuted back in 2019. Now, according to a new report, Cavill is set to exit the show, and fellow star actor Liam Hemsworth has been tapped to replace him.

While many Witcher fans voiced their concern over the change, Asmongold explained why he’s preaching caution over the news.

Asmongold explains cautious optimism over The Witcher change

The 31-year-old streamer was live on October 30 when he reacted to the news that Cavill was stepping away from The Witcher.

Asmongold said that it’s “kind of obvious” that it’s “weird” to change the actor of the main character in a popular television show. The OTK owner also labeled the move “immersion breaking.”

However, Asmon pointed out that when Cavill was initially cast for the show Witcher fans were not so quick to call the move a victory.

“There were a good number of people who were really skeptical about it. How could we have Superman be The Witcher?”

The Twitch star also said he’s “not going to write this off,” and that the move could actually work out in the end.

Asmongold simply isn’t ready to label the change a bad thing until he sees season 4 of The Witcher for himself, whenever it is released on Netflix.