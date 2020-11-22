 Arrow’s Katie Cassidy reveals why Call of Duty is her go-to video game - Dexerto
Arrow’s Katie Cassidy reveals why Call of Duty is her go-to video game

Published: 22/Nov/2020 14:28

by Emma Soteriou
katie cassidy in arrow
DC/Warner Bros/The CW

Arrow star Katie Cassidy has revealed she got back into gaming after playing Call of Duty and would be open to voicing a video game character in the future.

Best known for playing Black Canary in The CW’s Arrow and, later on, Black Siren on The Flash, Katie Cassidy is fully involved in the world of both superheroes and gaming.

She has previously shared her love for video games across social media, with a particular franchise being a favorite of hers, but which one is it?

katie cassidy gaming on instagram
@katiecassidy/Instagram
Cassidy took to Instagram: “Where my #COD people at?”

Cassidy’s return to gaming

Having been gaming from a very young age, Katie Cassidy is far from new to the scene. However, in recent years, her love for it has definitely grown again.

In an interview with the Geek House Show, Cassidy gave fans the rundown of the latest games she’s been playing, specifically highlighting Call of Duty as a firm favorite.

“I love Call of Duty!” she said. “I love first-person shooter games. I grew up playing video games – I’m a total gamer. I love Mortal Kombat, Sub-Zero… the thumb blaster in Sub-Zero’s fatality is dope as-.”

The actress continued, explaining what had drawn her back into gaming after being less involved in recent years: “I got back into it because [Call of Duty] had a couch co-op. I think it was Modern Warfare or Black Ops.

“There was a story mode where you could play couch co-op and, at the time I was married, so my ex-husband and I would play and it was actually quite therapeutic to be able to sit there on a team and play.”

Topic starts at 5:45

Cassidy also hinted at a return to Twitch too, now that her love for video games has been reignited. She even suggested that she would be open to voicing a character for a video game in the future: “I would love that. I would honestly be so excited, I’d total fangirl over it.”

Catwoman Vs The Joker

As well as discussing her favorite video games, Cassidy also went back to her acting roots, suggesting two other DC characters she would love to have the opportunity to play.

First on her list was Catwoman: “I’ve always been a big fan, Michelle Pfeiffer killed it as Catwoman.”

With Zoe Kravitz having been cast as her for upcoming movie The Batman, it seems Cassidy just missed out this time around, but there’s someone else that she has her eye on too: The Joker.

Martha Wayne as the Joker in DC Comics
DC Comics
Martha Wayne as the Joker in DC Comics

“It would be really cool to play the Joker but as a woman,” said Cassidy. “I think I’d make a pretty good Joker!”

In the Flashpoint comics (and timeline), Bruce Wayne’s mother later becomes a female Joker after his death, so the potential is there for the actress to make this a reality at some point.

Until then, Cassidy is expected to return to her role as Black Canary in an Arrow spin-off – Green Arrow and the Canaries – which is rumored to be in the works.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War dev explains how they decide weapon buffs & nerfs

Published: 22/Nov/2020 14:09

by Joe Craven
Black Ops Cold War character underwater with M16
Treyarch

Tony Flame, Lead Game Designer at Treyarch, has revealed the process that goes into balancing weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, revealing how TTK is the key indicator of a weapon needing a buff or nerf. 

Despite Black Ops Cold War being less than a fortnight old, Treyarch have already been hard at work balancing the weapons, scorestreaks and more.

First to be nerfed was the MP5 SMG, which established itself as an early favorite among competitive and casual players. Then came the November 20 update which gave significant nerfs to the FFAR 1, AUG and M16, as well as adjusting many of the game’s scorestreaks.

MP5 in Black Ops Cold War Gunsmith
Treyarch
The MP5 was the first weapon in BOCW to receive a nerf.

While Treyarch have hinted that the M82 sniper rifle will be next to receive a significant buff, November 21 saw Lead Game Designer Tony Flame explain just how they identify the weapons that require specific adjustment.

“A little insight into the core of “Buff” or “Nerf” decisions,” he said. “Time-To-Kill (TTK) is king, it’s paramount to preserve the best TTK experience across weapons over time. When a weapon far exceeds that baseline, we must nerf it to respect the TTK, and likewise buff to get it there.”

In short, the majority of Treyarch’s weapon balancing is based on how fast a weapon can eliminate someone in core game modes.

Of course there is more to balancing weapons than TTK, but Flame’s explanation clearly shows how that is the most important factor when deciding whether to strengthen or weaken a weapon.

The next course of action for Treyarch is deciding how to buff or nerf a weapon. For example, should the handling or reload be adjusted or should its damage profile be targeted?

It goes to show just how difficult effective weapon balancing is, and how much data analysis and thought goes into it on Treyarch’s behalf. Hopefully it pays off over the remainder of Black Ops Cold War’s life cycle.