Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals rivalry with Sylvester Stallone included body count

Arnold Schwarzenegger has given an insight into his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone including how they fought over film body count.

When one thinks of the muscled action movie stars of the 1980s, you would think of either Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone.

Both men were incredibly integral to the genre as they starred in the biggest action franchises of that decade with Schwarzenegger acting in The Terminator and Stallone starring in Rambo.

Because of their work, the men were constantly in competition with one another and Schwarzenegger recently revealed how deep their rivalry went at one time.

Schwarzenegger and Stallone fought to be the beefiest ’80s man

While appearing on a new episode of The Graham Norton Show, Schwarzengger divulged how deep his rivalry with Stallone went as they acted alongside one another in the ’80s.

Schwarzenegger explained, “We were movie rivals, but we took the competitiveness to the extreme – we each had to have the best body, we had to kill more people in our films, and we had to have the biggest guns.” Their rivalry led the two of them to compete for who was more lethal on screen, who could take down more dudes at a time.

“It got out of control, and we tried to derail each other. Then, when we both invested in Planet Hollywood, we started flying around the world together to promote it and we became fantastic friends. He is a great human being, and we are now inseparable.”

Stallone also confirmed the duo’s intense disliking of one another to Forbes stating, “This may sound a little vain, but I think we were pioneering a kind of genre at that time and it hasn’t been seen since really.”

“So the competition, because it’s his nature, he is very competitive and so am I… and I just thought it actually helped, but off-screen we were still competitive and that was not a healthy thing at all, but we’ve become really good friends.”

The two men are now extremely good friends thanks to both their investments in the same chain restaurant and starring in several films.

Stallone and Schwarzenegger acted opposite one another in the first two Expendables movies and the 2013 action movie Escape Plan.

To check out more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.