Underrated Arnold Schwarzenegger horror movie is on Netflix now

One of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s most underrated horror movies has just dropped on Netflix.

Schwarzenegger may be one of the greatest action stars of all time, but it’s easy to forget that horror was his launchpad to worldwide superstardom: The Terminator, at its core, is a tech-noir slasher, as opposed to its blockbuster-defining sequel.

Predator is another classic, but its greatest strength isn’t the bulging biceps, one-liners, or the mandible-waggling monster of its title: it’s the only film to make people believe that Arnie could ever be afraid of anything.

Amid the success of FUBAR on Netflix, you can now revisit a sacrilegiously underrated horror flick in his filmography, one that pit him against the ultimate personification of evil: the Devil himself.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s End of Days is on Netflix now

End of Days stars Schwarzenegger as Jericho Cane, a depressed, alcoholic detective who’s forced to stand between Satan and armageddon after he arrives in New York in pursuit of a woman who’ll be the mother of the antichrist.

Check out the trailer below:

Released in 1999, it’s a nutty mix of pre-millennium mania and pulpy religious mythos, laced with dodgy CGI and a grungy rock soundtrack (two hallmarks of the decade’s movies to come). It was ripped apart upon release, currently sitting at 11% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Among its most scathing reviews, Mark Kermode wrote: “Idiotic beyond the point of redemption, this sinfully stupid farrago manages to insult audiences and critics, Christians and Satanists alike, reducing 2000 years of fertile mythology to the level of an incoherent pop video.”

Dallas Morning News’ Philip Wuntch also wrote: “You’ll walk out of End of Days wanting to pick a fight with Arnold Schwarzenegger. That’s how bad this flick is.”

We’re not revising it as a masterpiece: it is depressing and nasty, but also tremendously silly at the same time – but let’s just say, we have a difference of opinion. Also, “you’re a f*cking choir boy compared to me!”

But for all the accusations of it being derivative and uninspired, after more than two decades, End of Days feels entirely singular: a dreary, end-times thriller with the whiplash of Arnie at its core (it has his funniest “f*ck you” by far). Plus, it has a superb turn from Gabriel Byrne as Satan, making it the top choice for a double bill with The Devil’s Advocate.

End of Days is streaming on Netflix now.

