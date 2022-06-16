Arnold Schwarzenegger didn’t know son Patrick Schwarzenegger was starring in The Boys spin-off

Arnold Schwarzenegger hasn’t seen superhero series The Boys, and was shocked to discover his son is starring in a spin-off show that might be called Varsity, and in which he may be playing a character called Golden Boy.

Patrick Schwarzenegger has been acting since he was 10-years-old, when he made his debut as ‘Jock Kid Game #3’ in The Benchwarmers.

Since then he’s played ‘Frat Kid’ in Grown Ups 2, a soldier in mini-series The Long Way Home, and the alter-ego of deeply troubled teen in horror movie Daniel Isn’t Real.

He can currently be seen in The Staircase, an adaptation of the hit documentary about a novelist who may or may not have killed his wife. But a forthcoming role is the one that has confused his Dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the most.

What did Arnold Schwarzenegger say about The Boys spin-off?

While speaking to Variety about The Staircase, Patrick Schwarzenegger revealed that he’d shown his famous Dad photos from the set of The Boys spin-off.

‘He looked at me and he was like, ‘What the f**k are you filming?’ I was like, ‘It’s this show called The Boys.”

With Arnold apparently still confused, Patrick added: ‘You have to watch an episode to understand it, or else I can’t articulate what happens in it.’

How did Patrick Schwarzenegger get cast in The Boys spin-off?

According to Variety, the producers of The Boys reached out to him after he auditioned for Homelander in the original series, a role that ultimately went to Anthony Starr.

‘They were just like ‘It’s about this. This is the character. This is what’s going to happen.”

Schwarzeneeger wasn’t allowed to read the script until he was cast. ‘I was like ‘OK, it’s The Boys, I know it’s going to be something crazy’ … and then when I started reading [the scripts] on set I was like ‘Oh boy… this will be fun and interesting.”

Who is Patrick Schwarzenegger playing in The Boys spin-off?

Schwarzenegger would neither confirm nor deny he’s playing Golden Boy in The Boys spin-off, but IMDb credits him with the role, and the character was mentioned in a fictional news show that Amazon dropped in January – see above.

The show is rumored to be a spoof of the X-Men which focusses on characters called the G-Men. Unofficial set photos depict the University of Toronto doubling for the ‘Godolkin University School of Crimefighting’ which sounds like The Boys’ version of ‘Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.’

Golden Boy is apparently the big man on campus, and Schwarzenegger told Variety, ‘This set is really fun, and there’s just a loosey-goosey comedy. It’s kind of like Euphoria meets superheroes.’