Ariana Grande gives excited response to  viral “holding space” Wicked meme

Wicked star Ariana Grande reacted to the “holding space” meme after the host of her viral interview shared their take on the popular TikTok trend.

Ariana Grande’s role as Glinda in Wicked has been the talk of the movie industry. Her performance has been so well-received, that an interview of her and Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, was turned into a viral meme.

During the interview, which was hosted by Tracy Gilchrist, the two actresses were asked if they were “holding space” for the emotional lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity,’ a song on Wicked’s soundtrack.

After this, TikTokers began to post videos regarding things they were “holding space” for. Social media users also used the audio from the interview during their clips.

The host of the interview, Gilchrist, was even part of a TikTok for the viral trend. During the video, which was posted by singer David Granados, the two held each other’s hands as the interview’s audio played.

Ariana Grande says she’s “holding space” for Tracy Gilchrist

Grande then reacted to Gilchrist taking part in the “holding space” trend. “Oh my goodness! Our queen!!!! Holding space with you always,” the Glinda actress commented.

Fans of Grande went wild for her remark and commented how she was the “queen,” adding that they were “holding space” for her and Erivo’s incredible performance.

Others commented on the video of Gilchrist and Granados, saying that Gilchrist was the ultimate queen for creating such a viral moment.

“She is actually so iconic for this whole situation. We Stan,” wrote one.

“I hope she knows she is an icon,” added another.

With so many Wicked moments having gone viral, Grande seems to be relishing in the excitement. Though only Part 1 of the film has been released, fans can look forward to Part 2 coming in November 2025.