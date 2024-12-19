Are we getting Sonic the Hedgehog 4?

Well that was fast: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was barely a gleam in a theater projectionist’s eye before Paramount updated audiences about Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

The third entry in the video game adaptation franchise was received with considerable praise, and projected to launch with a trilogy-best take between $65-85M. Its theatrical release will be followed by an exclusive turn on Paramount+.

Paramount wasted no time in capitalizing on fan excitement, updating the status of the franchise’s immediate future in advance of the third entry’s wide release. Compared to gaps between the trilogy’s first three entries, the sequel may arrive a little later than fans might expect.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will run to a theater near you

According to Variety, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has been greenlit, with Paramount expecting a Spring 2027 release. That’s a hedgehog’s hair longer wait than the prior two outings, as Sonic the Hedgehog debuted in 2020 with sequels in 2022 and 2024, each two years apart. There’s also always the possibility that future projects might release in the interim, like the Knuckles spinoff series, but no other projects have been teased at this time.

The first two films earned a combined $725M, in addition to fueling a healthy market for Sonic merchandise. It isn’t surprising that a fourth lap is in the cards for the speedy blue hedgehog, and potential future adversaries had already been teased even in the first trailer.

There’s a massive universe of Sonic games loaded with lore and characters that could fuel successive outings. There are no concrete plot details yet (which is not surprising), but Paramount has a lot to work with alongside some serious momentum.

Dig into our review of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and when (and how) it will be available on streaming. In the meantime, we’ll speculate who the best new villain might be for Sonic the Hedgehog 4.