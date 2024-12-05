Are we finally getting a Scrubs reboot?

Scrubs, creator Bill Lawrence‘s popular medical sitcom starring Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison, has been the subject of reboot rumors for years following its 2010 finale. According to recent reports, fans may finally have some good news about the ever-lingering revival.

While rumors about the fan-favorite series have persisted since its initial run wrapped, the series’ ninth season served in effect as a partial attempt at bringing new life into the comedy series. As the title of the final Season 8 episode “My Finale” suggests, the episode was written and initially advertised to be the series’ true finale.

A ninth season was greenlit, titled Scrubs: Med School, taking place in a different location with a variety of new cast members and only series characters Perry Cox (John C. McGinley) and Christopher Turk (Donald Faison) returning as regulars for its full season, while Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff) returned for six episodes.

A major Scrubs revival development official announced

NBC

Deadline reports that a new Scrubs revival is finally concretely in development. The big barrier reportedly centered around Bill Lawrence’s involvement, who had an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. TV.

After substantial negotiations, Lawrence is now officially able to develop a reboot for 20th TV and ABC (who carried Seasons 8 and 9 of the original run; Seasons 1-7 were on NBC). Lawrence won’t return as showrunner, however.

The new iteration of the series will reportedly be set years later in the original series’ canonical timeline. It will also echo Season 9’s apparent design, introducing new interns alongside returning original cast members.

According to the report, 20th TV will be working to secure Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and John C. McGinley, as well as Sarah Chalke (reprising Dr. Elliot Reid) and possibly Judy Reyes (reprising Nurse Carla Espinosa).