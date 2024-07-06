Are Maxine and Pearl the same person? X connection explained

Ti West’s X trilogy quickly became a beloved modern horror masterpiece thanks to the unique detail of having Mia Goth play both the lead characters.

Mia Goth’s takes on Maxine and Pearl (both young and old) are one and the same. Maxine is a modern-day minx, hoping to make her name in the adult film industry in 1979. Pearl, on the other hand, once had dreams of stardom herself, explored thoroughly and brutally in the character’s self-titled prequel movie set in 1918.

Yes, the horror movies are set in different times, only converging in the first movie, X. But Goth’s casting of both Maxine and Pearl has left many asking if the two characters are actually the same person, existing in multiple eras.

Here’s our guide on whether Maxine and Pearl are the same person, with details from Ti West on what else connects the two murderous starlets.

Are Maxine and Pearl the same person?

No, Maxine and Pearl aren’t the same person – but they’re both played by Mia Goth.

The two women are different people entirely. The duel-casting is why many would assume the two characters are supposed to be the same. But Maxine and Pearl are two different characters who just happen to be doppelgangers.

It’s not just an eerily similar appearance that connects the two. When Dexerto spoke to MaXXXine director Ti West about the two identical characters, he noted: “I think their desires are [the same].

“Maxine is someone who is born into a life that she wished was different than it was. And what she’s trying to achieve, the possibility of failure is much higher than the possibility of success.

“Pearl, similar story. She was born into a life that she didn’t want to have, and to get out of it was a lot to ask. She ultimately didn’t achieve what she hoped to, and she’s carried that with her for a long time,” he added.

He also added that Maxine could potentially meet the same sad fate as Pearl, unless “she motivates herself to break that pattern.”

Why does Mia Goth play Maxine and Pearl?

The decision to have Mia Goth play both Maxine and Pearl was made to highlight the symmetry between their lives, with Pearl serving as an omen of what could be to come for Maxine.

Having Mia Goth play both characters throughout the trilogy is a unique choice, and is part of what makes the X films stand out. But there was always a thoughtful reason behind it, with the two characters having such similar goals and aspirations when it comes to their lives and careers.

When casting the character(s), director Ti West recalled telling Goth [via Letterboxd]: “My ultimate goal is to have whoever plays Maxine play Pearl, because I always thought of them as different characters but the same person.”

While Pearl is someone who was never able to live out their dream of stardom, Maxine still has her whole career ahead of her. The fact that both characters interact in 2022’s X prior to their respective spinoffs is just further proof that the two women are inherently the same.

Ultimately, Maxine doesn’t want to end up like Pearl, and rejects her “fate” by killing the older woman.

