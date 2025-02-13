Are Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho still together? Single’s Inferno Season 4 couple update

Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho were the underdog couple of Single’s Inferno Season 4, and now the Netflix series has come to an end, it’s natural to wonder whether they are dating now.

Although Single’s Inferno’s latest chapter has only just finished airing, filming took place back in June 2024. A lot can happen during that time, as evidenced by the couples (or lack thereof) who are still together.

Much of the attention was on Season 4 cast members Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an, especially after the latter struggled to work out her feelings (Jang Theo and Kim Jeong-su both chose Si-an too).

However, A-rin and Dong-ho quickly garnered positive attention from viewers at home for their authentic interactions and the fact that fate brought them together – but did this continue after the Netflix show?

Are Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho still together?

Neither A-rin nor Dong-ho have confirmed their relationship status just yet. However, they have both shared photos of them together in a tribute post to the Netflix series, and they spoke about their feelings for one another at the Single’s Inferno Season 4 cast reunion, suggesting they’re still going strong.

On Wednesday, February 12, A-rin took to Instagram with a gallery of photos, starting with the snap of her and Dong-ho in front of a giant Netflix ‘N’, with both of them holding one half of a love heart with their hands.

Another picture shows Polaroids of them together. In the caption, A-rin thanked the fans for their support and said Single’s Inferno Season 4 was “like a mirror… While watching the show, I realized, ‘Wow, when I fall in love, my emotions show so transparently.’”

Dong-ho shared the same Netflix photo of him with A-rin, writing, “Although It was awkward at first in an unfamiliar environment, with the help of precious people I’ve met through a program called Singles inferno, I’ve made unforgettable memories.”

The pair are also both still following each other on Instagram. And if that weren’t enough, Netflix just shared a cast interview, where they both expressed their feelings for one another.

Dong-ho says, “Even when I was in Paradise with someone else or A-rin wasn’t with me, I couldn’t stop thinking about her. That’s how I knew she’d be my final choice.” A-rin, who’s sat beside him, replies, “I felt the same way.”

It didn’t take long for fans of the series to pick this up, with one sharing a screenshot of A-rin’s Insta post on Reddit. “This makes me think they’re still dating,” they said.

Another agreed, “100% dating. Most of the Polaroid pictures in her post have Dong-ho. They were wearing the same ring this day and his answer to the heart flutter question the same day confirms it.

“It’s also the same day they both answered how they think it’s green light to share pictures everyday. Trying not to laugh and get caught. My new forever ship.”

“I hope they’re the first Singles Inferno couple to go long-term,” added a third, while a fourth chimed in, “A-rin literally liked Dong-ho’s post in less than two minutes of him posting.”

In the comments section of the cast reunion video, one wrote, “The end part where they talked about how much they missed each other when they were separated… they wouldn’t say that if they weren’t dating right? Right??”

Why fate may have brought them together

Another reason fans are shipping A-rin and Dong-ho is the fact that they have so much in common.

Netflix

As they found out during their date in Paradise, they both live and work in the same neighborhoods, their parents live in the same area, and they both were born in the same month.

“We might have crossed paths,” says Dong-ho during their date. After their time together, A-rin says it got her thinking whether it was “fate.” Even the Single’s Inferno hosts were shocked by their similarities, with Hanhae saying he has “goosebumps.”

When they coupled up in the Season 4 finale, the hosts reminded us of their similarities, with Dex saying, “It’d be cool if they got married.”

Watch this space. Until then, read about all of the final couples from Single’s Inferno Season 4, the reality TV show to watch next, and other great series coming to streaming this month.