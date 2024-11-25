Arcane Showrunner reveals 3 more League of Legends TV shows in production

Arcane’s showrunner has confirmed that three new League of Legends TV shows are in production and revealed where each will be set.

Arcane has finally ended, and the show’s second season wraps up the story of Piltover in spectacular fashion. While the finale brought many ongoing storylines to a close, it left the door open to the various spin-offs that the showrunners have teased are in the works.

While the future of Arcane is still largely a mystery, and the exact details of how the League of Legends cinematic universe will continue to evolve are unknown, we can now confirm that there are officially three more LoL TV shows in the works, all of which will be set in different Regions from the franchise.

In a recent Twitch interview with streamer Necrit94, Arcane showrunner Christian Linke revealed that the next League of Legends series has already [been] in development for about a year”.

The co-creator reiterated that Riot is “far from done” when “building a slate to tell new story and continue others.”

Moreover, Linke confirmed where these three new shows will be set, revealing that “Noxus, Ionia, and Demacia are getting shows and are [the] next steps into this cinematic universe.”

League of Legends Regions explained

League of Legends Ionia is a peaceful Region of the League of Legends universe

Noxus is the home of Mel and Ambessa Medara and is known as a vicious and powerful area primarily focused on conflict and conquering.

Ionia is largely surrounded by a great sea. It is made up of multiple different provinces and land areas that are scattered across a giant archipelago known as the First Lands. Some popular LoL Champions that hail from Ionia include Irelia, Master Yi, Shen and Zed.

League of Legends Demacia is a strong and lawful Kingdom in the League of Legends world.

The Kingdom of Demacia is a major location in LoL. The Great City is the main hub of the whole Region and is home to the nobility of the area. Some popular LoL Champions from Demacia include Fiora, Garen, Kayle and Lux.

What does this mean for the future of the LoL cinematic universe?

Characters like Jinx and Echo have seemingly wrapped up their stories for now, but the way Arcane Season 2 ended set up a continuation for many others, including Mel Medarda.

At the end of Arcane season 2, Mel finally battles it out with her mother, Ambessa Medarda. Alongside Caitlyn, Mel can overpower her mother and deliver her to the Black Rose, who had been hunting Ambessa for years.

However, in a shocking twist, Mel also betrays the Black Rose, setting up what is likely to be the plot for one of these new three shows. Given that the Black Rose is a secret organization based in Noxus, which is also the home of Mel, we can expect to see her travel back home and confront this secret organization.

After all, Mel’s journey in Arcane was one of evolution and discovery, the character only really finding her true power and purpose in the series’ final episodes. Given that LoL is also bringing heaps of new Noxus-focused content to the game, the likelihood that it will be the next Region explored in the cinematic universe is very likely.

Ionia and Demacia are locations from the League of Legends universe that were largely untouched and left out of Arcane. Many of the champions from these Regions were not included in the show.

Given Linke’s comments that these three new shows are also stepping stones to telling new stories, shifting the narrative to these fresh locations will likely introduce new Champions.

This allows the franchise to continue world-building with greater freedom than if it were to return to Piltover once again.