Arcane showrunner teases what really happened to Jinx at end of Season 2

Arcane Season 2 ended with a lot of deaths, but was one of them Jinx? Showrunner Christian Linke has shared his thoughts on the theory that she’s alive.

The Arcane story wrapped up for good when the final three episodes landed on Netflix on November 23, with the creators now setting their sights on the next step in the League of Legends cinematic universe.

Until then, the fans are still poring over the details of the Arcane Season 2 finale, which saw the deaths of multiple major players: Jayce, Viktor, Ambessa, and, of course, Jinx.

Article continues after ad

However, other than Ambessa, their fates are open to interpretation. Although Jinx seemingly plummeted to her death with Warwick, she set off a monkey bomb just before impact, causing a plume of pink and blue smoke to cover them.

The end of the finale shows Caitlyn examining a blueprint for the Hexgate Jinx fell into. She zooms in on the air ducts while holding on to a fragment of the monkey bomb and smiles, suggesting Jinx might have escaped through one of these systems.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

What’s more, the very final scene shows an airship flying through the sky before a brief flash of Jinx’s hallucinations appears.

We never see who’s the pilot, but one thing’s for certain: it looks very similar to the one Powder saw in Season 1 and said, “One day, I’m gonna ride one of those things.”

When Dexerto asked Linke what he thought about the theories, he didn’t want to comment so soon after the release. “I don’t want to color what people read,” he said.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Tech Radar, the Arcane showrunner initially gave a similar answer, but he went on to shed more light on the speculation.

“I can neither confirm nor deny [that Jinx is alive]. I will say this: her whole story is about turning from the little, bumbling sister into someone who is able to take responsibility and do what a big sister needs to do,” he told the outlet.

Article continues after ad

“Isha is really that example for Jinx. She [Jinx] is starting to understand what it’s like to be responsible, and to be able to grow and be stronger.

Article continues after ad

“Even in that scene [involving Vi, Jinx, and Warwick], there’s something where Vi is incapable of sacrificing the ones she loves and leaving them behind.

“Jinx has a moment where she has grown and she’s capable of stepping in, and it’s a big decision that’s important for her. So, that’s I guess, where I’ll leave it.”

Netflix

Even if Jinx is alive, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing her in the next League of Legends series. Right now, the creators are focusing on building the story of an entirely new set of champions and giving them their time to shine.

Article continues after ad

Following the release of Arcane Season 2 Act 3, Linke revealed that they’re looking at stories set in Noxus, Ionia, and Demacia for their next steps.

Article continues after ad

Even though this means new locations and new characters, some elements of Arcane are set to spill over into the new chapter. As the showrunner told us, “There are more stories coming out of Arcane.”

You can learn more about this in our guide to why Arcane Season 3 will never happen. You can also read about how Heimerdinger might still be alive, great animated shows to watch next, and our ranking of the most powerful Arcane characters.