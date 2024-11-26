Arcane Season 2’s love scene had to be “dialed back” to avoid R rating

Arcane season 2’s big love scene between Vi and Caitlyn was originally much longer but had to be “dialed” back to avoid an R rating.

The Emmy award-winning League of Legends animated series Arcane has finally ended.

The series wrapped up after two seasons, with Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn ending their stories and paving the way for even more LoL TV shows that have already been confirmed to be in production.

Alongside epic fight scenes and some stunning visual moments, Arcane was no stranger to romance, and these lighter moments provided some major levity to the show’s heavy substance and sequences.

Arcane co-creator reveals season 2’s love scene was “dialed back”

Netflix Vi and Caitlyn’s relationship is a central part of Arcane.

Arcane co-creator Christian Linke revealed during a live stream with League of Legends streamer Necrit94 that the now-iconic jail cell sequence between Vi and Caitlyn in Season 2, Episode 8, was originally much longer.

“Yes. We got a slap on the wrist. League of Legends is going to be rated mature now,” confirmed Linke.

After Jinx escapes prison and Vi is locked in the cell, beating herself up, Caitlyn arrives at the scene. Given their on-and-off-again relationship, this face-off between the two was pivotal. After a brief conversation, the two finally put all their struggles behind them and kissed once more and then some.

And while those who ship the two LoL Champions were over the moon to see them finally get together, they’ll likely be disappointed to hear that the love scene between the two was initially intended to be much longer but was then “dialled back” for the final version of the show.

When asked if the original cut of the love scene is still out there somewhere, Linke joked that it’s “probably on some French hard drive” and can be part of the “Director’s cut.”

Of all the couples in Arcane, the relationship between Vi and Caitlyn undoubtedly got the most attention. After season 1, fans were desperate to see the two get together, and in Act 3, their prayers were finally answered.