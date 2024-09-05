Arcane Season 2 trailer arrives but it’s missing one major detail

As one of the most anticipated returning shows of 2024, the trailer for Arcane Season 2 has generated plenty of hype – but you may have noticed a key detail is missing.

When the Netflix animated series set in the League of Legends universe dropped in 2021, it was a critical and ratings success, and is now considered to be one of the best video game adaptations of all time thanks to its compelling storytelling, rich character development, and stunning animation.

It didn’t take long for the streaming service to greenlight a second season, which showrunner Christian Linke announced would also be its last. Though the news is bittersweet, there’s a batch of new episodes to enjoy before then, with the Arcane Season 2 trailer landing today (September 5).

The footage teases the action and chaos to come, as Piltover and Zaun prepare for all-out war, with sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) on opposing sides. Check it out:

However, right at the end of the video, text across the screen reads, “Only on Netflix. November.” We’ve known for some time that Arcane Season 2 drops in November 2024, but we’re yet to get an official date.

It’s unusual for there to be the full trailer before a date is set, leading to speculation it’s come sooner due to the Netflix data breach that saw unfinished episodes from the latest chapter leaked online.

The leak started on August 6, as episodes from multiple upcoming anime were released online before their releases, including Dandadan, Ranma ½, Terminator Zero, Re:Zero, and Mononoke the Movie.

Just a couple of days later, hackers released the first five episodes Arcane’s anticipated second chapter, causing outrage among the fans due to the time and effort that’s been put into it.

A representative for Riot Games reached out to Dexerto at the time, saying the leaks are “low quality with watermarks, missing content, and bad audio,” and the full Arcane Season 2, in its intended form, would be best viewed when it releases to Netflix in November.

Meanwhile, Netflix said in a statement to The Wrap: “One of our post-production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online. Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down.”

Regardless of no official release date yet, fans are excited to say the least. “This looks like this is going to be one of the best seasons of any show I’ve ever watched,” wrote one in response to the trailer.

Another wrote, “Screamed for the whole two minutes of this trailer, I genuinely cannot handle the hype, guys.” And a third added, “The animation in this show is so freaking insane and beyond beautiful, everybody that worked on this deserve a golden medal.”

