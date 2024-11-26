Arcane Season 2’s Orianna twist was way deeper than we thought

Dexerto caught up with Arcane showrunner Christian Linke following the release of Season 2 Act 3, and it turns out the meaning behind the Singed/Dr. Reveck and Orianna is a lot deeper than you might think.

You see, in the aftermath of the finale’s big battle, as Caitlyn gives a speech to the people of Piltover, we see snapshots of the city containing numerous big reveals.

One is a tease of LoL’s Swain, while another shows us what happened to Singed. Rather than facing consequences of his crimes, he gets his happy ending.

Article continues after ad

Having escaped imprisonment for his role in the war, we see him sit beside Orianna, who is alive but in augmented form – she’s now the Lady of Clockwork.

Netflix

Despite the significance of these characters, it’s a very brief clip, which we assumed meant that Orianna might be getting more of a role in the next League of Legends TV show.

Article continues after ad

But there was more to it than meets the eye. Her appearance wasn’t just a tease; it was a message about the consequences of technology and the moral ambiguity of Singed’s experiments.

Article continues after ad

“It adds a really interesting question to all the technological advancements in Piltover and Zaun: life, but at what cost?” Linke told us.

“How much of Corin Reveck’s daughter is still in there, and what has changed about her, and if you can save someone but the cost is just the suffering of so many others, is that really right?”

Linke went on to say that Orianna’s transformation also raises a “really interesting question about some of these aspects of meddling with the human body and meddling with life, with technology, with inventions like that.”

Article continues after ad

Whether Orianna will be appearing in a future LoL series is yet to be seen and something that’s too early to tell for Linke and co. – but we can expect Arcane characters to make an appearance down the line.

Article continues after ad

“There are more stories to be told – there are more stories coming out of Arcane,” Linke continued.

“How specifically we construct these next projects, it really comes down to the people that work on it. And so I don’t want to make promises yet on which specific characters.

Article continues after ad

“But we put these things in there deliberately because there are stories that are exciting and that are worth being told.”

Arcane Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix now. Be sure to check out our guides to if Jinx died, the Jhin fan theory, the “Juliette” dedication, and animated shows to watch next.