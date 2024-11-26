Arcane Season 2 gets a “good ending” as Riot shows alternate universe

New Team Fight Tactics cinematics have launched, featuring an alternate ending for Arcane that’s extremely heartwarming in contrast to the TV series.

After three years, Arcane has finally wrapped up its final season. While it’s confirmed that fans can expect to see more Regions in the League of Legends universe explored in future TV shows, it’s no secret that the ending of Arcane has indeed left many fans heartbroken.

We lost some important characters during the final battle – and if that’s not enough, everyone else who made it had to keep going regardless of everything they went through.

The entire series has been a heart-wrenching journey. However, in a surprise trailer for Team Fight Tactics’ Nightmare on Reroll Street, things look different—and in a good way.

New Arcane cinematic gives a glimpse of what could’ve been

Divided into two parts, Into the Arcane Launch Cinematic started off with some of the Little Legends from Team Fight Tactics discussing the TV show on their way home. As the opening credit for Season 2 rolled out, suddenly, they were taken to another universe by the Black Rose when they sat on the couch.

And just like in the show, things were grim. The poor little critters had to witness some flashbacks and iconic fights spanned throughout the series. After getting chased off, they all woke up in an unfamiliar room that looked somewhat… normal.

Somehow, some characters in the show, including other timelines, gathered around, and it looked like they had a great time together. Vander was alive and reunited with younger Vi and Powder. Of course, Jinx, Vi, and Ekko were also there.

This heartwarming reunion was almost ruined by Warwick, who jumped from under the couch, followed by Viktor, claiming he “could always take more.” Luckily, Mel was there to save the day with her new abilities.

We then see Vander, Jinx, Powder, and both versions of Vi gathering for a group hug with the Little Legends joining them.

Ultimately, everyone was seen lounging together as Vi brought cupcakes. It’s far from what happened in the Arcane TV series, but it’s a welcome, wholesome addition to mend our broken hearts.

“Absolutely crazy marketing tactics for the Arcane team to give us the true happy ending,” praised one user after seeing this cinematic. Meanwhile, another claimed: “This is how Arcane ended for me.”