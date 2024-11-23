How Arcane Season 2 ending’s Singed twist sets up next League of Legends series

Arcane Season 2 Act 3 has finally landed on Netflix, bringing an end to this iteration of the story. There are plenty of directions Riot Games could take for their next League of Legends show, but the ironic twist involving Singed and Orianna might provide a clue.

Earlier on in the second and last chapter, Singed was revealed to be Corin Reveck, a talented Piltover artificer in the League of Legends games. The two characters were fused together for Arcane in order to give Singed a motive for his creations.

In Arcane Season 2 Episode 5, we learn that he made Shimmer and created Warwick as part of his quest to achieve immortality and save his dying daughter, Orianna. She too is an LoL character who is transformed by her father into the Lady of Clockwork.

So, does he achieve his ultimate goal? Let us explain, but be warned: spoilers ahead for the Arcane Season 2 finale!

Singed twist could set up next LoL series champion

Despite being a villain and helping Ambessa lead the attack on Piltover, Singed/Dr. Reveck gets his happy ending. In the aftermath of the battle, we see him sit beside Orianna, who is alive but in augmented form. In other words, she’s now the Lady of Clockwork.

Netflix

It’s a rather ironic outcome given there was so much death and destruction up until this point, none of which could have happened if it weren’t for Singed keeping Viktor alive and working alongside Ambessa.

Given the Lady of Clockwork is a popular League of Legends champion, her revival could mean she’ll appear in Riot Games’ next TV show. Especially as the way he brought her back is left ambiguous.

Plus, it was always the plan for Arcane to finish with Season 2 but still tie it into elements of the animated show, paving the way for a wider LoL cinematic universe.

As co-creator Alex Yee told Dexerto, “We knew where we wanted to be headed with the story but… you need the ambitions of your characters in the first season to really result in something that is going to kind of take its own new angle in the second season.

“It’s always about change. I think that’s why a lot of shows, you know, when they go too long they start unraveling because you can only have big changes so many times before it just starts feeling loose and unfocused.”

Netflix

“The other thing is that this came from League of Legends where there’s so many champions, so many other regions,” Yee added.

“Our original intention was always to bring that world to life and so I think getting to see more aspects of that and have more players get to see their favorite parts was something that was also motivating us.”

This final twist could mean that the Lady of Clockwork will get more of an arc in the next League of Legends series, with Orianna continuing Singed’s morally ambiguous work. Or Riot might pivot to a completely different set of characters altogether.

Singed is the “winner” of Arcane Season 2

While Singed/Dr. Reveck isn’t exactly a good guy, the revival of Orianna at the end of Arcane Season 2 has been met with plenty of excitement.

Taking to X/Twitter, one predicted, “Next Riot shows will probably still have ties to Arcane, it’s interesting knowing that Orianna (Singed’s DAUGHTER) is ALIVE.”

Netflix

“Orianna, Singed’s daughter, was a good revelation, it had been theorized for a long time,” said another, while a third added, “And once again Singed is responsible for creating another champion. Welcome back Orianna.”

A fourth chimed in, “Oh Orianna YES! I was so happy but it’s a shame that Singed is still alive… but that’s what he said, right, ‘it was for love’… he ended up being one of the greatest strategists in the series.”

Over on Reddit, the chat was more of the same. “We get Orianna and Singed gets away with everything, I’m so happy for him,” said one.

Another wrote, “I like that Singed doesn’t even seem to be on the run in the end, he’s just chilling. Cait just forgot about him? He always wins.”

“Gameplay accurate Singed. Always gets away,” added a third, with a fourth writing, “Singed is unironically the big winner of Arcane, bro is getting away with everything AND even gets his daughter back.”

Arcane Season 2 is streaming on Netflix now. You can read more about the “Juliette” dedication, the show’s most traumatizing scene, and our ranking of the most powerful Arcane characters.