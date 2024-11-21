Arcane Season 2 Act 3 trailer supports major Ekko LoL theory

The preview for the final episodes of Arcane has arrived, and Season 2 Act 3 of the League of Legends series may just see Ekko saving the day with his in-game abilities.

Now, it’s no secret that Riot Games has made some major changes to the LoL lore. It’s one of the reasons the Netflix series is such a success, appealing to both players and newbies alike.

However, there are also plenty of nods to the source material, and this has led to a number of fan theories for the final episodes of Arcane. One that has emerged since the release of Season 2 Act 2 suggests Ekko might use his Zero Drive invention to turn back time.

This way, he could undo the events of Episode 6 when the battle unfolded at the commune, Jayce killed Viktor (and subsequently his followers), and Isha shot at Warwick with the Hextech gun.

This was already theorized last week, with one X/Twitter user writing, “NAH I’m calling it now, next Arcane ep will start with Ekko rewinding everything back in time.

“The way the explosion cut off seemed very weird, as if it paused. The coin/gear at the end that was still rolling was also weird.

“We saw the same one falling earlier in the ep, almost about to completely stop moving, and yet it’s rolling again at the end? Time shenanigans are afoot. I am NOT in denial.”

Another clue is the fact that Ekko and Heimerdinger were nowhere to be seen in the episode after seemingly getting sucked into the anomaly.

Could they be making their grand return to reverse certain events and stop the devastation? Some fans certainly seem to think so, especially after the Arcane Season 2 Act 3 trailer.

Around 30 seconds in, there’s a fiery explosion that causes glass shards to burst out before they’re sucked back in, almost as if time is being reversed.

Netflix

Following this, Vi tells Jinx, “If you come, use all that explosive potential of yours for good, maybe we could rewrite your story.”

The most likely explanation for these words is that Vi is convincing Jinx to join her and be a force for good in the battle, but the words “rewrite your story” could be hinting at time travel coming into play.

In the comments section, one LoL fan wrote, “That’s a rewind… THAATS A REWIIIND!… EKKO WHERE ARE YOU!”

Another wrote, “The effects of Viktors and Jayce’s Hextech breakthrough in Season 1 Episode 3 had a similar shattered glass rewind effect. But I too am hoping for some great Ekko action in the finale!”

A third added, “THEY’RE GOING BACK! Maybe they can save Vi and Powder’s relationship and stop everything that happened from the start.”

That’s for the creators to know and us to find out, with Arcane Season 2 Act 3 dropping on Netflix on November 23.

Until then, read about Dr Corin Reveck, the show’s most traumatizing scene, other great animated series to watch, and our ranking of the most powerful Arcane characters.