Arcane Season 2 Act 3’s “Juliette” dedication explained

Arcane Season 2 Act 3 has landed on Netflix, sparking a busy discussion. While it concludes the League of Legends show’s story, one question is more difficult to answer: who is “Juliette” in the dedication?

It’s hard to believe we’re already at the end. When the first chapter of Arcane arrived back in 2021, it quickly became one of the most acclaimed animated series in history thanks to Riot Games and Fortiche’s masterful storytelling and groundbreaking animation.

One of its biggest strengths is how it ties in the League of Legends lore while establishing an accessible story for players and newbies alike, breaking the barriers of what video game adaptations could achieve.

And Arcane Season 2 lives up to its reputation. It goes without saying that it took a lot of people to make the show what it is today, but was one of those people “Juliette”?

Who might Arcane Season 2’s Juliette dedication be?

At the very end of Arcane Season 2 Episode 7, before the closing credits, text across the screen reads, “For Juliette with Love.” It’s not currently known who Juliette is, but it could be referring to Juliette Dominguez, a Fortiche artist who worked on Season 1.

Little is known about Juliette other than her credits working as an animator on Arcane’s first chapter. Her official LinkedIn page states she’s still working for Fortiche, but her last post on social media was in 2021.

Other theories as to who Juliette might be is that it’s either a dedication to one of the cast or crew member’s children, or a loved one who died.

Whatever the case, their dedication in Arcane Season 2 serves as a reminder of the people behind the show whose contributions make it so special.

For now, viewers have been asking what it could mean, with one writing on Reddit, “Aside from the episode, who is ‘Juliette’? Fortiche tributed them in the credits.”

Another asked on X/Twitter, “Who is Juliette that we pay homage to at the end of Episode 7 of Arcane?” A third added, “Next episode of Arcane being dedicated to Juliette with love.”

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated when an official answer is revealed. Until then, Arcane Season 2 is streaming on Netflix now in its entirety.

