Arcane fans have one major complaint about Season 2 Act 3 ending

Arcane has reached its epic conclusion with Season 2 Act 3 landing on Netflix. While it’s receiving plenty of praise, one major complaint has emerged about the heart-wrenching ending.

Yes, today (November 23), the League of Legends show aired its final three episodes. It’s been one hell of a ride, culminating in an epic battle that sees Piltover and Zaun joining forces to overcome a far more insidious threat.

Prior to this, our hopes of Vi, Jinx, and Vander getting to be a family again were dashed in Act 2 when Singed/Dr. Reveck and Ambessa invaded the commune. Meanwhile, Jayce killed Viktor, but the reason why isn’t revealed until Episode 7.

With all episodes of Riot Games’ impeccable animated series out now, viewers at home have been busy watching the finale – and there’s one thing that’s left many feeling unsatisfied. Warning: spoilers ahead for the Arcane Season 2 finale!

Arcane fans “disappointed” with Season 2 ending

Though the finale has been praised for its animation and storytelling, a number of viewers have complained about the pacing, saying it didn’t give justice to the major characters who died in the last episode of Arcane.

It’s safe to say there were a lot of deaths, and we’re not just talking about supporting characters. Jayce, Viktor, Ambessa, and Jinx all met their demise after the final battle.

What’s more, Heimerdinger died in a flash in Episode 7 by sacrificing himself to send Ekko home. And remember “Baby Jinx,” Isha? Well, she’s more or less forgotten in Act 3, meaning she must have died when she shot the Hextech gun at Warwick.

Taking to Reddit, one person wrote, “The ending was so rushed. Like what happened to Heimerdinger and Isha? And they could’ve also shown Ambessa’s past before they killed her.

“Viktor dying makes sense, but don’t understand why Jayce had to die with him. Jinx’s death was a satisfying conclusion but could’ve been built better, like why a falling metal plank of all things?”

“The writers want NO ONE to be happy with this ending,” said another, while a third added, “They rushed the ending sooo much.”

A fourth added, “The character deaths just felt so meaningless… no one even mentioned Heimer, anyone remember Isha? Because she mattered for three seconds and there were no serious implications for her death.”

Highlighting the positives of Ekko getting to use his Z-Drive, they continued, “Jayce, Viktor, and Ambessa died three seconds before the show ended so we don’t get to see any actual repercussions for their deaths…

“They died so that the series ends. That’s it. Season 2 is overall fine, but this ending really disappointed me.”

In the show’s defense

It’s worth pointing out that wrapping up so many character arcs is not an easy thing to do, especially with the limitations of each episode’s length. And there are plenty of comments from viewers who loved Arcane Season 2’s ending.

“I disagree, lots of deaths complete their character arcs,” said one in response to the criticism.

“I am in a hurry so I can’t go deep but Isha was there to ground Jinx and return her from the spiral, which she did. We thought Jinx will go crazy again but because she had a support system with Vi and Cait and got grounded by Isha and Vander she got her redemption.

“Viktor and Jayce started this whole mess and died to unite Piltover and Zaun, Ambessa finally stopped being selfish and recognized Mel as her successor and someone she doesn’t need to protect and died for betraying the Noxian values she believed in.

“Also Heimer isn’t necessarily dead, same for Viktor and Jayce.”

“Kind of surprised with the comments here,” said another. I thought Act 3 was pretty good, I guess the high of Act 2 made it look relatively bad? I liked this open-ended ending.”

They went on to raise a very relevant point: Arcane is only the beginning of Riot Games’ League of Legends cinematic universe.

There’s all the chance that characters who died as a result of Hextech, including Heim, Jayce, and Viktor, could be back in future series. Either way, this had to end one way or another so that a new arc could begin.

Arcane Season 2 is streaming on Netflix now. You can read more about the “Juliette” dedication, the show’s most traumatizing scene, and our ranking of the most powerful Arcane characters.

