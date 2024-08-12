Arcane leaker may drop entire Sonic 3 movie online and fans are worried

The person behind the Arcane Season 2 leak is planning to leak more property, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is reportedly next on the list.

Social media has been on fire in recent weeks as leakers illegally shared a number of unreleased Netflix anime. While Arcane Season 2 was the most prominent leak, shows like Terminator: Zero and Dandadan were also included.

Now, the same user (Jace Johnson) is threatening to leak Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the upcoming Paramount sequel. Their reported message hints that it will be either the full movie or just the currently unreleased trailer for the film.

Paramount Pictures The upcoming Sonic 3 may be the latest victim of an infamous movie leak

Obviously, impatient and overeager fans are lining up to get their hands on the leak, but there are others who are concerned. Many are worried that if the film in its entirety is leaked early, the final release will be delayed.

The previous leaks have not yet resulted in any delays, and such delays are not common in the film and television industry. Riot has actually doubled down on its release date, saying Arcane Season 2’s November 2024 release would be the best way to view the series.

Netflix, in its response to the leaks, told The Wrap it is “aggressively taking action” to have them taken down.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 brings back Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Idris Elba as Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, respectively. The movie will introduce Keanu Reeves as Sonic’s dark reflection, Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is currently scheduled to drop on December 20, 2024, but marketing has yet to start up as of this writing, and a trailer has not been released.

