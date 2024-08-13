Arcane leaker just dropped full episodes of another Netflix series online

Arcane Season 2’s leak was just the beginning – episodes of another upcoming Netflix series have started circulating online.

Late last week, Netflix suffered one of the biggest security breaches in streaming history. It started with anime projects like Terminator Zero, Dandadan, and Mappa’s remake of Ranma 1/2.

It went further with Arcane Season 2 and Heartstopper Season 3, with full episodes from both shows leaking online, and one of the people responsible (Jace Johnson) has promised significant Stranger Things Season 5 and Sonic 3 leaks in the coming days.

Johnson has since unveiled his newest leak: Jentry Chau vs the Underworld, Netflix’s animated series starring Ali Wong, slated for release later this year. Much like the other leaks, the episodes aren’t necessarily finished, featuring hardcoded timestamps and a “Property of Netflix” watermark.

Kal Athannassov, a character design supervisor on the series, called on viewers to ignore the leaks and wait for its official release. “A recent number of high profile shows have seemingly leaked – one among them is Jentry Chau vs The Underworld,” he wrote.

“Please do not watch our shows like this – I know you are excited – but please wait for them to be released in their intended format. This only harms the projects.”

It’s unlikely Jentry Chau or any of the other Netflix projects will be delayed; for example, Riot Games has assured fans Arcane Season 2 will drop in November 2024. However, the leaks can still be damaging; if everyone watches it illegally, its Netflix viewership figures could suffer, lessening the chances of another season.

Netflix hasn’t minced its words in response to the leaks. In a statement to The Wrap, a spokesperson said: “One of our post-production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online.

“Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down.”

Crunchyroll also announced it has “opened an investigation to identify the source of this leak, and our team is taking action to have it taken down.”

