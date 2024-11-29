Arcane fans demand Caitlyn & Vi’s extended cut be released in viral petition

Arcane fans have been rallying together by signing a petition to have Caitlyn and Vi’s extended cut released.

Arcane Season 2 continued where the previous season left off, picking up the aftermath of Jinx firing her Fishbones rocket launcher at Piltover’s council building.

While the second season has been praised for its animation, music sequences, and hidden details, some fans were left heartbroken after learning that Caitlyn and Vi’s love scene was originally supposed to be longer.

Apparently, this particular scene had to be “dialed back” to avoid an R-rating, as confirmed by creator Christian Linke. Of course, Caitlyn and Vi stans didn’t remain silent following the news, as a petition to release the extended cut has just gone viral.

Arcane fans want to see the extended version of this “pivotal moment”

Netflix Arcane fans have been rooting for the two since the first season.

The petition was launched on November 26, 2024, via the Change.org site. As seen in a screenshot in a post on X, it had only 2,000 signatures earlier—but fast-forward to today, and the number has exploded to almost 14,000.

“As fans of Arcane, we were thrilled to see the beautiful relationship between Caitlyn and Vi develop on screen,” the petition description reads. The scene was then mentioned as having to be “edited down,” leading to a “shorter, dialed-back version.”

Many fans have felt deeply curious and disappointed knowing that the “extended cut exists” and is “likely stored in production studios.”

Because of this, they’ve “respectfully” asked Netflix and Riot Games to release the extended version of “this pivotal moment” for those who “cherish these characters and their journey.”

Caitlyn and Vi’s relationship is far away from smooth in Season 2. We’ve seen them kiss, argue with each other, make up, and then become allies. Ultimately, this led to a pretty spicy scene in Episode 8, where they made love.

While they still have each other in the end, despite all the nearly world-ending chaos they went through, it’s clear that fans are still dissatisfied and hope to see more of their romantic moments together.

