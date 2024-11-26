Arcane fans convinced Season 2 has a “deeper meaning” for LoL players

One particular part of Arcane Season 2 is theorized to have a “deeper meaning” for League of Legends players.

With intense and epic fight scenes, hidden details, and impressive cinematic shots, Arcane has managed to set up the standards for animated TV shows. In the series, we saw some of the characters go through the most traumatizing arcs of their lives.

Some made it to the end, cruising forward despite all that happened, while others were not fortunate. Amid all this chaos and misery, at one point, the show took us to an alternate timeline where things seemed so content.

It’s not a perfect one, considering Vi was dead. But instead of Jinx, we saw Powder grow up to be a different person, and the rest of the gang, including Vander, was all alive and well.

Episode 7 could be the life of League of Legends players

According to a post on X, “Episode 7 or Arcane S2 has a deeper meaning as Ekko’s life in the alternate timeline is actually the representative of the average League player’s life if they never downloaded the game.”

The post also featured some screenshots from that episode, particularly when Ekko spent time with all the people he loved and cared about, including Powder, during the dance scene, which made it even more ironic in a way.

Seeing how everything turned out pretty well in the alternate timeline, fans couldn’t help but share their thoughts and crack jokes regarding this situation.

One user commented: “I weep for all the lost souls who will download League after watching Arcane. Brothers and sisters let us have a moment of silence for the glorious fallen.”

Meanwhile, another user user said: “This s*** crazy cause my boy got banned on league and went on to land himself a great job and is getting married next year.”

“True, so much potential wasted,” one chimed in.

Surprisingly, some League of Legends players have also joined in the comments in a separate Reddit thread to confirm this joke was accurate. “As an ex-League of Legends player (diamond I), it sounds about right,” wrote one user.

“As a League player, I grieve every day for the life I might have lived. But there is no turning back now. There is only the grind.”

With Arcane cosmetics being available in League of Legends, TFT, Valorant, and even Wild Rift, a surge in new and old players returning to the grind once again is expected to happen.