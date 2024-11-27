Arcane creator addresses Season 2 complaints with pledge to “learn” from backlash

Since Arcane Season 2 ended, fans have been vocal about how it felt rushed but co-creator Christian Linke has claimed that he wants to “learn from it.”

Arcane Season 2 quickly smashed Netflix charts, even when only the first three episodes were aired at the time. Now that the series has finally wrapped up, all the build-up has finally come to an end.

While the entire series has been praised for its stunning animation, complex storytelling, and characters, it’s not without flaws. One thing that has been quite a hot topic among fans is how the ending felt rushed, with so many things happening at the same time.

Not to mention, fans felt like some of the characters who died didn’t get enough justice. Amid all the backlash, Arcane co-creator Christian Linke has spoken up about it.

Arcane creator respects Season 2 complaints

In an exclusive interview with TechRadar, Christian Linke mentioned that he “understands” and respects fans’ criticisms regarding the finale season. “We need to listen and learn from it,” he added.

Linke stated that the team is “making this for an audience of people, not just ourselves” – though it’s hard to do. “On one side, the vast majority of people seem to like the way that it is, which is great. There are also some people saying it’s rushed [and] there’s too much going on, and I understand that.”

The co-creator acknowledged how he could see people who “tuned in to watch season two, having loved season one” could’ve been “disappointed” as “there’s a specific pace and a specific way” the team did things in the previous season.

“Yeah, we changed it for season two – we wanted to do things a little differently in season two. So, yeah, I understand that, I respect that, and I want to learn from that.”

“I think part of the issue is it’s a symptom of Arcane being two seasons long.” With that in mind, he mentioned that didn’t know if “fans would’ve had that feeling if it wasn’t for season one having a slower pace.”

However, he claimed, “it’s a learning for those of us who are making this stuff, and we want to learn from it.”

“We don’t want to make something that’s jarring, so this is all part of the learning process.” While the story of Arcane has already ended, it’ll be interesting to see how the team will learn from this and improve things in future shows.

After all, it has been confirmed that three different Regions will be explored next: Noxus, Ionia, and Demacia.