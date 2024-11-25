Arcane fans left furious after Blue Rose Necklace goes on sale

Riot Games made the ingenious decision to introduce Jinx and Ekko’s Blue Rose Necklace from Arcane Season 2 Act 3 to its merch line, so why exactly are the fans not happy?

The answer is simple: it’s already sold out. Before we go any further, let it be known that there are mild spoilers ahead.

For context, Arcane Season 2 Episode 7, ‘Pretend Like It’s The First Time’, showed where Ekko, Jayce, and Heimerdinger went in the anomaly.

While Jayce was sent to a desolate wasteland, showing the destruction Hextech would cause, Ekko and Heim ended up in a parallel universe where Hextech had never been invented.

It’s more or less paradise; Jinx is Powder, Vander’s alive, and Zaun is free and prosperous. The only downside is that Vi was killed in the explosion at Jayce’s apartment.

In this world, Ekko and Powder get to explore their love for each other. It’s everything he could’ve dreamed of, but he knows he can’t stay – he has to head back to his dimension to save everyone.

Before he leaves, he gifts Powder a necklace with a spinning pendant. When it rotates, you’ll see that the blue rose formation on the front shows an image of Ekko and Powder intertwined.

Serving as a direct symbol of their love, it’s no surprise that when Riot introduced the Blue Rose Necklace to its lineup of merch for $49.99, Arcane fans flocked to the site.

So much so that most people didn’t get a look in – apparently it was sold out in seconds. Taking to X/Twitter, one wrote, “The Arcane blue rose necklace is already sold out how?! @riotgames.”

“Omg, Riot had a necklace from Arcane Season 2 Episode 7 on sale??? And it’s already out of stock ahhhh,” said another, while a third asked Riot, “Please could you restock the arcane blue rose necklace???!”

If you’re wondering just how quickly it went, according to one Arcane fan, “The ornament sold out in less than a minute.”

Others have been trying to find other versions of the necklace, with some spotting copies already available on sites like Ali Express.

If you want to find out when the official version will go back on sale, you’ll have to keep tabs on the Arcane merch website.

Arcane Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix now. Be sure to check out our guides to if Jinx died, what happened to Jayce, the “Juliette” dedication, and the most powerful Arcane characters.