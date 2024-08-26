Apple TV show with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is the “best series of the year”

Pachinko is being hailed as the best series on Apple TV+ due to its incredible score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Apple TV+ series Pachinko tells the harrowing story of Kim Sunja as she tries to deal with the discrimination that comes with settling into the community of Korean immigrants in Japanese society.

Between the colorful opening credits and a realistic look at Korea’s rule over Japan from 1910 to 1945, many fans can’t help but hype up Pachinko as a whole.

And it shows in the series’ incredible score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with one critic commenting, “[It’s a] series whose greatest flaw may be that it will leave the audience wanting more.”

Another viewer commented, “This is grand-scale drama, both epic and intimate, beautifully acted and completely engrossing.”

And a third wrote, “Pachinko is one of the best things streaming right now. Also, read the book. It’s fantastic.”

The series is based on the novel of the same name, which has been split by year to accommodate a single-season arc.

Min Jin Lee’s work followed three timelines for Sunja’s family: Book I (1910–1933), Book II (1939–1962), and Book III (1962–1989).

So far, the TV adaptation of Pachinko has disregarded the book’s structure, as the plot has jumped around from the 1920s to 2021.

However, despite this deviation, one fan has high hopes for the series going forward, writing, “This is an unfinished epic, and I look forward to another chapter.”

Pachinko Season 2 is now available to stream on Apple TV+. As you wait for the next episode, check out the new K-dramas coming to Netflix, details about Severance Season 2, and all the latest TV series streaming.