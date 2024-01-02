Anyone But You fans unearth Glen Powell’s Dark Knight Rises cameo

The era of rom-coms might be back with Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s Anyone By You, but before charming fans, Powell had a cameo in the infamous Dark Knight Rises.

The 35-year-old actor has risen to the ranks of Hollywood and gained favor from movies like Set It Up, Hidden Figures, and the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick. His most recent role has social media captivated for a few drool-worthy reasons.

Anyone But You might mark the long-awaited spark for the romantic comedy franchise. Powell stars as Ben alongside Sweeney as Bea. The two friends, not by choice, have a muddled past and find themselves needing each other. When attending a wedding weekend both their exes are there. For Ben to get his dream girl and for Bea to evade her ex, they have a fake relationship.

While fans are ga-ga over Powell in the movie, they couldn’t help but chuckle at an unearthed role in Dark Knight Rises.

Glen Powell got a pummeling from Bane

In the 2012 superhero movie, The Dark Knight Rises, Glen Powell made a short cameo as a stock brocker trader who gets beaten up by Bane.

The Dark Knight Rises was the third installment of the franchise by Christopher Nolan. Set eight years after The Dark Knight, Bruce Wayne is forced to return to his capped crusader double persona when a frightening and deadly terrorist named Bane threatens Gotham with nuclear destruction.

Roughly 42 minutes into the movie, Bane enacts part of his plan to hold the stock exchange hostage. As chaos erupts, Bane turns to see a well-dressed young man still sitting in his chair in utter shock. The said person is none other than actor Glen Powell as the character “Trader #1.”

He tells Bane that it’s the stock exchange and there’s no physical money to steal. But Bane has an agenda and sweeps him to another desk before knocking him unconscious. He uses the man’s key card to gain access to the system.

Fans on X/Twitter couldn’t believe their eyes realizing it was Powell.

One fan said, “I’m currently rewatching Nolan’s THE DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY and was pleasantly surprised to see a young Glen Powell get choked by Tom Hardy’s Bane.”

They then tweeted another photo saying, “Look at this dashing young man getting his shoes polished before getting his ass kicked.”

Fans praised the user for the quick spot. One person even commented that they dressed Powell as Patrick Bateman, another character played by Christian Bale. One fan added to the actor’s cameo lore and revealed that Powell also makes an appearance appearance in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over.

