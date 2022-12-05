Ant-Man 3 reveals first look at villain MODOK

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

MODOK will make his live-action debut in Ant-Man 3, titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and we’ve just got our first official look at the Marvel villain’s design.

After Black Panther: Wakanda and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over.

However, the Multiverse Era has only just begun, with Phase Five set to introduce the franchise’s next big bad, said to be an even bigger threat than Thanos: Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

After briefly appearing in Loki, the villain will make his big-screen arrival in Ant-Man 3 alongside another notable antagonist: MODOK.

MODOK in Ant-Man 3 revealed

MODOK has been unveiled via Funko, which recently made Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Pops available for pre-order.

“Anticipate a universe of adventures with Ant-Man and family as they protect against evil and push themselves beyond what they believed possible. Add to your Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania collection today,” it wrote.

MODOK has yet to appear in any Ant-Man 3 footage, unless you were lucky enough to be in attendance at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, or you’ve seen the barely-watchable leaked trailer.

Anthony Francisco, a visual effects artist for Marvel, told Looper: “It was so fun because he’s one of my favorite characters that I would draw when I was younger, with him fighting Incredible Hulk.

“That’s what I used to draw… they knew I was going to do justice with the [way the character was presented in the] comic book. Kevin Feige really liked the takes I had on him, and I can’t wait to show it.”

Little is known about the movie’s version of the supervillain, whose name stands for “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing” – however, rumor has it a past foe is taking his place in the hoverchair: Corey Stoll, who played Darren Cross in the first movie. You can find out more about MODOK here.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits cinemas on February 17, 2023. More information about the movie is available here.