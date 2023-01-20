Anime fans “looking forward to” VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral TV show

VTuber fans and anime fans can often go hand in hand, and now a new adaptation series is set to truly combine the two.

VTubing has become a rather large phenomenon. The format, in which YouTubers, be they gamers, vloggers, or anything, take on the form of a virtual Avatar. There is a real person working behind them, but you likely never see them.

This virtual avatar usually takes the form of a cute anime girl, so it’s no secret why the anime industry and VTubing go hand in hand.

And now, those two worlds are truly colliding, as an anime adaption of the popular graphic novels VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral TV show, is confirmed to be on it’s way.

Fans react to VTuber Legend anime announcement

Just today the anime community on Twitter was shook by a statement about the VTuber Legend anime, which reads, “VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream” TV anime adaptation announced.”

This announcement came along with a VTuber video itself, giving more details about the upcoming project, which you can watch below:

The announcement of course led to excitement for many fans. One fan posted “Eh!? animated!? Wow!!” while another stated “Congratulations / I’m looking forward to seeing the characters drawn by Kazunoko Shio move on the screen.”

VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream, is a four-volume light-hearted fish out of water series by Nana Nanato about a VTuber.

The official plot for the manga – and likely the anime – is as follows: Twenty-year-old former wage slave Yuki Tanaka now works among her idols: the streamers of Live-On, one of Japan’s top VTuber companies. As the gorgeous, polite Awayuki Kokorone, she delivers only the most ladylike content. Unfortunately, her subscriber count and savings are at rock bottom.

One evening, after Yuki thinks she’s ended her stream, she cracks a few cold ones – and more than a few crude jokes – while watching Live-On’s video archives. But her viewers hear it all, and clips of her bawdy, drunken commentary go viral overnight. Yuki thinks her career is over…until her manager reveals that everyone at Live-On has been waiting for her to snap all along and gives her free rein to drink on-stream.

Now free of all feigned purity, she jumps right into her new “rowdy drunk” character and is welcomed into the fold by her fellow Live-On VTubers, who turn out to be just as crazy as she is! With her views and finances skyrocketing, Yuki’s work – for the first time in her life – is actually fun!

So far no release date for the anime has been stated.