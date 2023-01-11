Angela Bassett makes MCU history with Golden Globes win

Angela Bassett didn’t just wow us in the MCU’s Black Panther, she wowed the Golden Globes too, leading to her taking home the award.

Angela Bassett has been a major player in Hollywood since the 1990s, but for years she was yet to receive wide mainstream acclaim. That was, until she joined the MCU, playing Queen Ramonda.

Queen Ramonda is of course a powerful character, being both the Queen of Wakanda and the mother of the Black Panther, but it wasn’t until the second film where she really got to shine.

And now, Bassett’s performance in said sequel has landed her a Golden Globe, much to the internet’s excitement.

Article continues after ad

Angela Basset makes MCU history, and Twitter couldn’t be prouder

For her stellar performance as the grieving mother of T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Angela Bassett received a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress yesterday.

Not only is this a monumental achievement in its own right, but this is actually the first time that any actor has been nominated and won for playing a Marvel character, making Bassett a trailblazer.

For fans of the film, and of the actor herself, this award announcement was cause for celebration.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One Twitter user was very vocal, stating, “I SAY ANGELA YOU SAY MOTHER!!! I know that’s RIGHT!!” while another predicted that this wasn’t the end of Bassett’s acclaim, with “and she’ll bag the Oscar too”.

Article continues after ad

and she’ll bag the oscar too pic.twitter.com/wr3jgaC6kZ — ً (@letsmegetme) January 11, 2023

I SAY ANGELA YOU SAY MOTHER!!! I know that’s RIGHT!! pic.twitter.com/LVaG0XUNRh — 🤍j (@kstewhbu) January 11, 2023

Because she is the most major actor to ever be in a Marvel film. I said what I said.😤 — le sixième (@cstdangereux) January 11, 2023

Ultimately, for those who have seen her performance, this award may come as no surprise. Even in her small moments in the film’s teaser, she still manages to make an impact, which you can watch for yourself below:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: is now available for streaming on Disney+.