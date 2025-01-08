Andy Muschietti finally updates fans on his Shadow of the Colossus film

Wander may be able to take down giant beings in the PS2 classic Shadow of the Colossus, but the one thing he hasn’t been able to conquer is the game’s timeline for a film adaptation. It looks like that’s finally about to change.

The highly cinematic game had been set for a movie as early as 2009, but it floundered a bit until Andy Muschietti boarded the project in 2014. The project struggled once again while Muschietti went on to direct a variety of projects including It, The Flash, and the eventually forthcoming DCU project The Brave and the Bold.

In a January 2025 interview, Muschietti revealed that the Shadow of the Colossus adaptation is finally on the docket – and it might actually happen this time.

In the interview with Radio TU (via Reconnectados), the director spoke about both the game’s beloved legacy and its long-simmering adaptation. “I’m not a big gamer, but Shadow of the Colossus seems like a masterpiece to me, and I’ve played it several times,” the director said.

Team Ico, Sony Interactive Entertainment

“The film has been in development for 10 years, and now the possibility of making it opens up,” he continued, noting it was not “an abandoned project by any means.”

Shadow of the Colossus movie hinges on one important thing

“There is a script that I like a lot, but there are factors that have nothing to do with your hobby and desire to make it,” he explained, “but how popular an intellectual property like this is.”

The hope, he explains, is that his ambition for the project is met by audience demand:

“Shadow of the Colossus is a cult game, but to make a good film, there is a studio that puts [in] the numbers and says how much it is worth to give the director 200, 150, or 100 million dollars. There are different versions of the film, and obviously I want them to give me 200 million, but this is another factor to take into account.”

In an era where video game adaptations are on the rise thanks to widely lauded projects like The Last of Us and Fallout, perhaps the movie can finally move forward with Muschietti’s vision intact.