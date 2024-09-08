Andrew Garfield shuts down Spider-Man rumors – but nobody believes him for one obvious reason

Andrew Garfield has moved into the romance world with his upcoming movie We Live in Time, but recent rumors of a Spider-Man return have caused him to address the subject.

Ever since Garfield donned the red-and-blue suit once again in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the door’s been left wide open for the second cinematic Spidey to come back again in new movies. The most likely opportunity for this would be in Spider-Man 4, though Garfield denies these rumors.

“I mean, like the internet is a big place,” Garfield told IndieWire. “I think there’s a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks. So you might have been duped, I’m afraid.”

That sounds like a sure-enough answer. However, some superhero movie fans aren’t so ready to believe him, especially considering his history when it comes to the subject of secret cameos.

Marvel/Disney

The belief that Garfield and Tobey Maguire would return to reprise their roles in No Way Home was floating around long before the Marvel movie was released. As such, there were great efforts to ensure that the cat wasn’t completely let out of the bag.

In Garfield’s case, this meant lying outright. When even faced with photo evidence of his involvement, the actor downright claimed that the images were photoshopped. Well, we all know how that turned out. As such, fans aren’t willing to believe him so quickly a second time around.

“No-one believes a word out of your mouth anymore sir,” said one X user.

“Yeah, he’s definitely in the movie,” another wrote, while a third said: “Now Mr. Andrew…we know your techniques.”

“We know your tricks, you coming back ain’t you,” another added.

As far as narrative logic is concerned, there’d be no reason for Garfield to return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. No Way Home ended with both his and Maguire’s heroes returning to their own universes, and Holland’s Peter sets out on his own in New York after his loved ones had their memories wiped.

Still, this is Marvel, so an unexpected cameo is never out of the question!

For more, check out all the best superhero TV shows. You can also check out our guides on Captain America 4, Avengers 5, and The Fantastic Four.