Andor star Diego Luna has been talking about future plans for his character, stating he’s done with Cassian at the end of Season 2.

Diego Luna played Cassian Andor in Rogue One. Which is where he thought his journey with the character would end. But thanks to the acclaimed prequel series named after his character, Luna is once again playing the thief, as the show charts his transformation into freedom-fighting rebel.

Season 1 of Andor told a pretty self-contained story. Season 2 features multiple time-jumps as it powers towards the start of Rogue One. Meaning there are opportunities for more Andor stories in-between.

But Luna says he has no interest in playing the character again when Season 2 concludes.

Andor: Why Diego Luna is done with Cassian after Season 2

When asked about making more stories in those Season 2 gaps, Diego Luna tells Rolling Stone: “I truly don’t think that way. I don’t like thinking like that. And in fact, if I can complain about something that this format is bringing to actors is this constant anxiety of not knowing what’s coming.

“You’re working on something and… you signed contracts that talk about a future that might not happen. And that f*cks with you. That is terrible, because you’re not living the moment. So I don’t like it. I don’t like thinking that way.

“I committed four years and a half of my life. I gave everything. I had to work in the worst circumstances [of the global shutdown]. Made a family here. A lot has happened. And I am very, very excited that people are enjoying the show. And that there’s someone out there saying, like. ‘Hey guys, we appreciate you took the time. We appreciate you. You aged so much! [Laughs] Thanks for doing that.'”

But as for more Cassian, Luna categorically states: “I will be done. Because there’s nothing else for me to do. Like the character in Andor walks into Rogue One.”

Season 2 of Andor is set to drop on Disney+ sometime in August 2024. There will be 12 episodes, with every three episodes taking place over a year. The whole show plays out within a five-year timeframe, and we have four years left to explore in the build-up to the movie.

For more Andor, check out everything we’ve written about the show here. As well as an article on how the series might herald a new way of watching Star Wars here.