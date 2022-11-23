Andor star opens up about cancelled $30m Game of Thrones spinoff

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Andor star Denise Gough has spoken about her experience on the Game of Thrones spinoff that was cancelled after filming a $30 million pilot.

The Irish actor plays Dedra Meero in the Star Wars prequel series, a steely Imperial commander who sniffs the Rebellion’s plans long before those above her, and tries to put a stop to it.

She was once attached to Bloodmoon, one of several planned Game of Thrones spinoffs before House of the Dragon. However, it never made it past its rather pricey pilot, leaving its stars – including Naomi Watts – out in the cold.

Following the Andor Season 1 finale, Gough has spoken about the canceled show and how she responded when she found out it had been axed.

Article continues after ad

Andor star says Game of Thrones spinoff was a “wonderful experience”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gough admitted there wasn’t much she could say about Bloodmoon, but said it was “wonderful, without a doubt.”

“I was able to work alongside some incredible people. In the end, though, things did not go well. And the point is that this kind of thing happens all the time. Perhaps people think that, this being Game of Thrones, the news of its cancelation is devastating.

Disney+

“For me, everything happens for a reason and everything happens the way it’s supposed to. When our pilot episode wasn’t chosen, when the production didn’t go forward, I didn’t feel devastated. Because, obviously, it wasn’t destined to happen.

Article continues after ad

“So, I went back home, to the theater, and then I was contacted by, if possible, an even bigger franchise. I found a role that is closer to those I usually play. And the channel has gone on to produce another GOT series that, from what I’ve heard, did pretty well.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“So, the decision taken was the right one. I don’t wish to take over the role of someone who clearly knows better than me what works and what doesn’t.”

Even George R.R. Martin hasn’t seen the Bloodmoon pilot. The show would have been set during The Long Night, and while this time period was legendary, it was barely detailed by the author in the book.

Article continues after ad

Martin explained: “Bloodmoon was a very difficult assignment. We’re dealing with a much more primitive people. There were no dragons yet. A lot of the pilot revolved around a wedding of a Southern house to a Northern house and it got into the whole history of the White Walkers.”

Andor is available to stream now. You can find out more about Season 2 here.