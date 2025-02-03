Andor Season 2 will change the way fans view this classic Rogue One scene

Andor star Diego Luna has revealed how Season 2 will put Cassian’s rousing Rogue One speech into proper context.

Star Wars fans rarely agree on much, but Andor being the best live-action TV show is a given at this point.

A prequel to 2016 movie Rogue One, the series depicts Cassian Andor transforming from thief and criminal, into leader and revolutionary.

The show returns in April 2025 for its second and final season, and in advance of those episodes, star Diego Luna has revealed how Andor will change the way the world views Rogue One.

Article continues after ad

How Andor Season 2 gives fans a better understanding of Rogue One

Disney/Lucasfilm

Rogue One is filled with memorable moments, and one of the very best is when Cassian Andor speaks of his shady past, and desire to fight for the galaxy’s future.

“We’d like to volunteer,” says Cassian while standing in front of his cohorts. “Some of us… well, most of us, we’ve all done terrible things on behalf of the Rebellion.

Article continues after ad

“Spies, saboteurs, assassins. Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion. And every time I walked away from something I wanted to forget, I told myself it was for a cause that I believed in. A cause that was worth it.

Article continues after ad

“Without that, we’re lost. Everything we’ve done would have been for nothing. I couldn’t face myself if I gave up now. None of us could.”

Disney+

With that, Cassian signs up for Rogue One’s deadly mission, and in a Season 2 sizzle reel, Diego Luna says those words will assume greater meaning once fans have reached the end of Andor.

Luna: “It’s exciting to think about that speech Cassian has in Rogue One. Because after watching Season 2, you’ll understand what he means.”

Article continues after ad

That echoes words Luna previously said, when he claimed “it’s going to be fascinating to go straight to Rogue One after watching this second season, because you will see Rogue One from a different perspective. I promise you that.”

Article continues after ad

Andor Season 2 launches on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. For more from that galaxy far, far away, here’s the 50 best Star Wars characters ranked, the Star Wars timeline explained, plus news of every Star Wars movie and show in development.