Andor Season 2 received “no notes” from Lucasfilm after hit first season

As the Star Wars television universe continues to grow, few have been as successful as Andor –and Lucasfilm remembered this when it came to Season 2, giving no notes for the prequel’s follow-up.

The bridge between Andor and Rogue One is closing, with the second season of the Star Wars TV show set to end where the prequel movie began back in 2016.

Andor was a hit when it first arrived in 2022, and has since stood out as one of the most critically renowned installments in George Lucas’s sci-fi universe. Even now, it’s the highest-rated live action Star Wars show on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at 96%.

The show is miles ahead of others like Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even The Mandalorian by way of reviews, making it the crown jewel in Lucasfilm’s current catalog.

But that doesn’t mean showrunner Tony Gilroy was put on a leash while producing the show’s upcoming second season. In fact, he was given free rein.

Andor has earned special Star Wars treatment

“The critical appreciation of the show was really helpful, if not essential, in helping Disney choke down the price of what this is. I never got any notes on this show,” he explained [via this month’s edition of Empire].

“I’m not an arsonist,” he added, alluding to the level of trust between him, Lucasfilm, and Disney.

He also noted how different the experience was from Rogue One, which he wrote. Whereas he was strictly given restrictions like, “No mirrors, no papers, no knives,” on the movie, Andor Season 2 was much more freeing.

“In terms of creative notes, no-one has come to me and said, ‘No, they shouldn’t say that,'” he added.

While Andor Season 2 has yet to receive a full trailer or synopsis, it’s been confirmed that the new season will take place over four years, with three-episode arcs covering several days in each year.

Additional Rogue One connections, such as the introduction of Cassian Andor’s robot buddy K-2SO, are also on the horizon.

Andor Season 2 will arrive on Disney Plus on 22 April, 2025.

