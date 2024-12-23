Andor season 2 is now the most expensive Star Wars project of all time

Andor season 2 is officially the most expensive Star Wars project of all time, overtaking even the films with its enormous budget.

When bringing the world of Star Wars, Marvel or DC to life, studios are not shy about spending millions of dollars to transform these stories onto the big or small screen.

Even projects such as Arcane have gone viral because of their huge budgets, and now, the second season of Andor has broken the record for the most expensive project in the franchise’s history.

In the lead-up to the release of the second and final season, Forbes revealed that the cost of the upcoming 12-episodes combined with the spending for the first season has now made it the most expensive Star Wars project of all time.

Andor season 2 is the most expensive Star Wars project ever

Disney+ Andor season 2 is officially the most expensive Star Wars project ever.

According to the initial report, Disney spent a whopping $645 million across the series, the second alone costing $290.9 million to create.

Comparatively, Star Wars: The Last Jedi previously held the title for the most expensive Star Wars project with a $280 million budget.

Andor is a spin-off show that follows the character of Cassian Andor, first introduced to Star Wars via the film Rogue One. While the show has largely gone under the radar in comparison to other projects in the franchise, the first season is one of the best-reviewed Star Wars products ever, sitting at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The development journey for Andor season 2 has been a tumultuous journey. Filming first began back in November 2022 but was then shut down in 2023 due to the writer’s strike. It then continued back up in January 2024 and quickly wrapped, with an April 22, 2025 release date confirmed by Disney in recent months.

Serving as an origin to the events of Rogue One, season 2 of Andor will span across four years and lead viewers right up until the events in which Cassian and Jin Erso team up to help sabotage the Death Star.

Andor season 2 will drop on Disney+ on April 22, 2025, with new episodes released weekly.