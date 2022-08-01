Andor: New trailer for Star Wars spinoff reveals delayed release date

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

A new trailer has dropped for Andor, a Star Wars spinoff following the titular Rogue One character. Unfortunately, it has a new release date.

First, we had the classic trilogy. Just before the turn of the millennium, we had the prequels. Before the new sequels in the 2010s, we had animated shows, novels, and games like The Force Unleashed.

In a post-Skywalker Saga galaxy, the content seems endless: there’s The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Bad Batch, Star Wars: Visions, Ahsoka, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, Rangers of the New Republic, and probably other projects in development.

The most imminent Star Wars release is Andor, a series exploring the origins of the Rogue One character’s introduction to the Rebellion. Sadly, fans will be waiting a little longer for it to arrive.

Andor trailer reveals new release date for Star Wars spinoff

Andor will now hit Disney+ on September 21 with a three-episode premiere, delayed from its original release date of August 31.

The trailer opens with a Star Destroyer booming across a valley, before Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) narration about the Empire. “To steal from the Empire, you just walk in like you belong. They’re so proud of themselves; so fat and satisfied. They can’t imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house,” he says.

It then teases the show’s plot, with Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) enlisting Andor to fight back against the Empire. We also see glimpses of the cast, including Forest Whitaker’s return as Saw Gerrera and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Andor plot: What is it about?

Andor is set five years prior to Rogue One, in which the titular character joined forces with Jyn Erso to steal the Empire’s plans for the Death Star.

In an interview with Total Film, Luna said: “We find him in a place where he’s not aware of how capable he is of transforming or being part of change or executing such a sacrifice, but he is the man that comes out from fighting since he was six-years-old.

“He’s a very interesting, dark, wounded person. You’re not going to believe that he’s capable of what he does in Rogue One.”

A second season has already been confirmed. Season 1 will take place over a year, while Season 2 will cover the following four years leading towards his fateful meeting with Jyn.

Andor hits Disney+ on September 21.