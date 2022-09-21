Andor is the last time we’ll see Diego Luna in Star Wars

Diego Luna has no plans on staying in the Star Wars world after Andor. In his own words, “this is it.”

Luna first appeared in the galaxy far, far away in 2016’s Rogue One. He stars as Cassian Andor, a hero of the Rebel Alliance who helped Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso steal the Empire’s plans to the Death Star.

In Andor, a prequel series to the spinoff, we get to see his origin story, from his childhood under the trees of Kenari to his days scavenging, thieving, and trying to find his sister, before a fateful run-in with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård).

Unlike The Mandalorian, which can theoretically run for as long as it likes, Andor has an endpoint, and Luna has no plans to star as Cassian beyond it.

Diego Luna won’t play Andor again after series ends

The first three episodes of Andor dropped on Disney+ today. You can read our spoiler-free review here, or you can check out our recaps of the first three.

During an appearance on EW’s Dagobah Dispatch podcast, Diego Luna confirmed he won’t be playing Cassian in Star Wars once Andor comes to a close. “For me, this is it,” he said.

“It’s a beautiful journey now that I have 24 episodes, 24 shorter films, to tell the story of where Cassian comes from and how he got to be the man we met in Rogue One.

“To me, I learned in my life that it’s about living the present. It’s about enjoying what you’re doing. And for the sake of my mental health and clarity, I would say things need to have a beginning and an end for me to understand them and enjoy them and enjoy the ride.

“Until today I can tell you, I haven’t gone into a project with that ambition of hoping it would last longer or it will go to somewhere else than what I have in front of me.”

Andor Episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Disney+ now. Episode 4 will be available on September 28.