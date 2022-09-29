Andor Episode 4 has a Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Easter egg

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Andor Episode 4 has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg connected to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

Year after year, Lucasfilm fail to grant me my wish: all I want from the Star Wars franchise is for The Force Unleashed to be made canon.

The first game was released in 2008, with players taking control of Starkiller, an over-powered Force user trained by Darth Vader as his secret apprentice, who has a bit of a knack for slicing, dicing, flinging, and manipulating Stormtroopers and anyone else he comes across.

Alas, while both Force Unleashed titles were a success, they’re not considered canon in Star Wars. However, the newest episode of Andor has an Easter egg from the original game.

Fans spot Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Easter egg in Andor Episode 4

In Andor Episode 4, Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) meets Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) at his gallery, home to an assortment of weird and wonderful artifacts from the galaxy far, far away.

If you look in the background, you may catch sight of a familiar suit of armor: it’s the Sith Stalker armor from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

Players can only access the armor if they complete the game’s Dark Side ending, but you can also see it on the cover for the Ultimate Sith Edition.

So, does this mean The Force Unleashed may finally be canon? Sadly, it’s almost definitely a no. There were once plans to reintroduce Starkiller in Star Wars: Rebels, but it “didn’t quite fit”, according to voice actor Sam Witwer.

Nevertheless, fans still shared their excitement at finally seeing a reference in live-action. “Starkiller is canon to me,” one wrote. “Oh shit Starkiller Sith Armor! The one character I wish was canon,” another wrote.

Andor Episode 5 will be available to watch on October 5.