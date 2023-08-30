Judge shuts down lawsuit claiming fans were tricked into watching Ana de Armas movie

Two Ana de Armas fans who claimed they were tricked by Universal into watching a movie by the studio using her likeness have now had their lawsuit dismissed.

When it comes to movies, there’s nothing like seeing your favorite actor in the various trailers to get you hyped to see the film.

Whether they’re the main lead, co-star, or in the supporting cast, most people choose to see certain movies so they can see their favorite actors.

However, when it comes to the film Yesterday, fans of actress Ana de Armas claimed that they were duped into seeing it after she appeared in the trailer, but a judge has now ruled against them.

Judge dismisses Ana de Armas fans’ Yesterday case

Yesterday, the 2019 rom-com following struggling musician Jack Malik who suddenly finds himself as the only person who remembers The Beatles and becomes famous for performing their songs, stars Lily James, Kate McKinnon, and, once seemingly, Ana de Armas.

In the film’s trailer, Armas can be seen appearing on James Corden’s late night talk show alongside Jack as he sings to her and they seem to share a romantic connection. If one was to watch just the trailer, they would think that Armas would be a bigger part of the movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, two fans of Armas — Peter Michael Rosza and Conor Woulfe — filed a lawsuit against the film’s production studio, Universal Pictures, in which they claimed the studio tricked them into watching the film when Armas didn’t appear in the final cut of it.

Their complaint also pointed to misrepresentations that the actress is listed as a cast member in search results when you Google the film.

However, a judge has now ruled that the lawsuit “lacks standing” because his “injury is self-inflicted.” US District Judge Stephen Wilson concluded that Woulfe didn’t watch Yesterday because of statements from Universal that de Armas appears in the movie.

He also found that there was no reason to believe that the “version of Yesterday they accessed on Google Play would be a different version of the movie” than the one they watched the first time as it was revealed that Woulfe rented the film after watching it in the theater initially.

The case revealed that De Armas was initially cast to appear as a love interest for Patel, but her scenes were cut in the final version of the film.

