American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis calls Guadagnino remake ‘fake news’

An unexpected source has cast doubt on Luca Guadagnino’s reported reinterpretation of author Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho: Bret Easton Ellis himself.

No adaptation of American Psycho has escaped controversy. The graphically violent satirical novel has been widely banned and dropped by publishers, while Mary Harron’s film adaptation had its share of protests and hard-fought ratings battles.

Luca Guadagnino’s reported American Psycho remake was met with a variety of responses, but Austin Butler’s recent casting announcement as Patrick Bateman largely assuaged fan trepidation.

However, on an episode of his very own podcast, Ellis himself has cast some shocking doubt on not only the casting choice, but the existence of the project itself.

Ellis tries to make sense of American Psycho rumors

On Ellis’ own podcast, The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, the author has shocking commentary on the reportedly forthcoming project: it apparently isn’t real.

On the podcast (via World of Reel), Ellis has claimed that the announcement boils down to one thing only: testing the waters. “I have a feeling it’s fake news,” he says. “I heard somewhere, from someone, that there are no contracts.”

According to Ellis, his sources said: “Austin Butler hasn’t signed anything to play Patrick Bateman. Luca doesn’t have a deal. Scott Burns, who is supposed to write the screenplay, doesn’t have a deal either. From various sources that I have, this is just fake news that was put out there to see how an audience is going to react.”

When the remake was reportedly announced, there was a mixed reponse from fans of the original novel (as well as Mary Harron’s initial adaptation). Variety’s announcement of Butler did indeed change the discourse around the film, though it included one important caveat:

“Although Butler’s casting as the titular serial killer has not yet been formalized, sources say an offer is imminent.”

There is room in the initial reports for Ellis’ account to square with Variety’s reporting, and both accounts attribute their information to unnamed sources. More concretely, Ellis denies his current involvement:

“If it does exist, I am not involved, I have nothing to do with this, I might get some money if they do this, but I am not involved creatively on any level, and that is all I know.”

In other words, there could be someone working on it even if he doesn’t know about it. That may not be a great sign when it comes to the film itself, but there is an off-chance that the movie is indeed in development.

We’ll update you as this situation becomes clearer. In the meantime, here’s the star’s latest villain turn, and why we think he’d be a great Patrick Bateman.