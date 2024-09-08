American Horror Story creator is dropping 3 shocking TV shows in one month

Ryan Murphy, the creator of American Horror Story, will be debuting several series ranging in various degrees of scariness during September.

While October is known as month when most of the popular horror movies and shows debut, Murphy has taken it upon himself to start start spooky season a month earlier.

However, instead of showcasing one of his signature blood-soaked, campy projects, the director’s new shows will feature events ripped straight from the headlines.

Article continues after ad

Murphy’s September run begins on the 17th, with American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez followed by Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on September 19 and ending with Grotesquerie on the 25th.

Out of the director’s three projects, two are based on true crime situations that occurred in the last 25 years.

American Sports Story is the first installment in a new sports anthology series produced by Murphy that will re-tell the life of Aaron Hernandez, a talented NFL player who was arrested and convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will be the second season of the director’s Monsters TV show. The first installment focused on the life and crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Season 2 will walk audiences through the timeline of the murders of José and Kitty Menéndez, which were perpetrated by their adult sons Lyle and Erik.

Netflix

Grotesquerie, on the other hand, is more in line with Murphy’s more fantastical projects like American Horror Story or Scream Queens.

Article continues after ad

Set in a small fictional rural town, a nun and a detective team up to unravel a web of heinous crimes that seem to be connecting both their professional and personal lives in increasingly sinister ways.

On top of being the showrunner/producer for these upcoming horror series, Murphy will continue his stint running the Fox procedural drama 9-1-1 along with longtime creative partners Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

Article continues after ad

The series, which follows the lives of a group of Los Angeles’ first responders, is heading into its eighth season that is set to premiere the day after Grotesquerie on September 26.

Article continues after ad

For more, keep up with our guide to all the other new shows premiering this month along with the new movies coming in September and every upcoming true crime documentary available to stream.