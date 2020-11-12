American Horror Stories release date, cast, spin-off series theme - Dexerto

Can’t get enough of American Horror Story? Then you’re in luck, as the hit anthology series is getting a brand new spin-off called American Horror Stories.

Writer and director Ryan Murphy has created one of TV’s biggest empires, and the star of the show is without a doubt FX’s American Horror Story. It’s so successful, it’s even been named the most popular horror show in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records.

So, if anything, it’s a surprise that it’s taken this long to get a spin-off show. It was first announced in May 2020, and we’ve since found out some interesting details, including information about the premise of the show and a very creepy teaser poster.

We’ll keep this post updated when we get more details, but in the meantime find out everything you need to know about Ryan Murphy’s new spin-off series American Horror Stories below.

American Horror Stories release date

The new spin-off series will be available to stream via FX on Hulu, and we’re expecting it to come out at some point in 2021. There’s no official release date yet.

We do know it will consist of 16 hour-long episodes, though, meaning this will be the longest season in the franchise’s history. The most episodes we’ve ever got from American Horror Story is 13 in Asylum, Coven, and Freak Show.

Plot: What’s different about it?

Aside from its unique blend of camp and horror, American Horror Story’s most defining factor is its anthology setup. Each season, viewers are introduced to an entirely new theme and storyline, with a bunch of new characters often played by recurring actors.

Unlike the mainline show, the new spin-off series will give viewers a different standalone story in every single episode, each of which will explore “horror myths, legends, and lore”. Clearly, it’s taken some inspiration from The Twilight Zone.

This will hopefully shake the format up and keep things fresh. It should also allow Murphy and his team to explore some interesting themes that wouldn’t necessarily work as a full season.

Cast: Who is in it?

We don’t have any cast announcements yet, but given Murphy’s penchant for featuring the same actors across his empire of shows, we’d expect to see some familiar faces in the lineup. Indeed, he confirmed in a tweet on November 12 that the show will feature “stars you know and love”.

It seems likely that AHS regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will crop up at some point, as well as other fan favorites like Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, Billie Lourd, Kathy Bates, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, and Cody Fern. Paulson has been confirmed to direct “something” for the series.

We’d also like to see some unexpected A-listers appear in the show. It’s featured the likes of Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, and Naomi Campbell, so we know Murphy has the pulling power. Single episodes may be more feasible for big names than a commitment to a whole season.

American Horror Stories trailer: Is there any footage?

There’s no trailer or teaser footage yet, as the show is still in its early stages.

Murphy has released a teaser poster though, which is as creepy as you’d expect it to be. The image features a woman’s face that’s been hollowed out, with a Black Widow spider’s web inside of it.

While we patiently wait for more information on American Horror Stories, you can find out everything we know about Season 10 of American Horror Story – including returning cast members, plot rumors, and release dates – right here.