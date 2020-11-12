 American Horror Stories release date, cast, spin-off series theme - Dexerto
American Horror Stories release date, cast, spin-off series theme

Published: 12/Nov/2020 13:19 Updated: 12/Nov/2020 13:22

by Daniel Megarry
American Horror Stories release date cast theme
FX

American Horror Story

Can’t get enough of American Horror Story? Then you’re in luck, as the hit anthology series is getting a brand new spin-off called American Horror Stories.

Writer and director Ryan Murphy has created one of TV’s biggest empires, and the star of the show is without a doubt FX’s American Horror Story. It’s so successful, it’s even been named the most popular horror show in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records.

So, if anything, it’s a surprise that it’s taken this long to get a spin-off show. It was first announced in May 2020, and we’ve since found out some interesting details, including information about the premise of the show and a very creepy teaser poster.

American Horror Story Murder House
FX
American Horror Stories will bring back “stars you know and love”

We’ll keep this post updated when we get more details, but in the meantime find out everything you need to know about Ryan Murphy’s new spin-off series American Horror Stories below.

American Horror Stories release date

The new spin-off series will be available to stream via FX on Hulu, and we’re expecting it to come out at some point in 2021. There’s no official release date yet.

We do know it will consist of 16 hour-long episodes, though, meaning this will be the longest season in the franchise’s history. The most episodes we’ve ever got from American Horror Story is 13 in Asylum, Coven, and Freak Show.

Plot: What’s different about it?

Aside from its unique blend of camp and horror, American Horror Story’s most defining factor is its anthology setup. Each season, viewers are introduced to an entirely new theme and storyline, with a bunch of new characters often played by recurring actors.

American Horror Story Apocalypse
FX
American Horror Stories will feature 16 standalone episodes

Unlike the mainline show, the new spin-off series will give viewers a different standalone story in every single episode, each of which will explore “horror myths, legends, and lore”. Clearly, it’s taken some inspiration from The Twilight Zone.

This will hopefully shake the format up and keep things fresh. It should also allow Murphy and his team to explore some interesting themes that wouldn’t necessarily work as a full season.

Cast: Who is in it?

We don’t have any cast announcements yet, but given Murphy’s penchant for featuring the same actors across his empire of shows, we’d expect to see some familiar faces in the lineup. Indeed, he confirmed in a tweet on November 12 that the show will feature “stars you know and love”.

It seems likely that AHS regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will crop up at some point, as well as other fan favorites like Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, Billie Lourd, Kathy Bates, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, and Cody Fern. Paulson has been confirmed to direct “something” for the series.

Lady Gaga and Kathy Bates in American Horror Story
FX
We’re hoping for some big stars like Lady Gaga to appear.

We’d also like to see some unexpected A-listers appear in the show. It’s featured the likes of Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, and Naomi Campbell, so we know Murphy has the pulling power. Single episodes may be more feasible for big names than a commitment to a whole season.

American Horror Stories trailer: Is there any footage?

There’s no trailer or teaser footage yet, as the show is still in its early stages.

Murphy has released a teaser poster though, which is as creepy as you’d expect it to be. The image features a woman’s face that’s been hollowed out, with a Black Widow spider’s web inside of it.

While we patiently wait for more information on American Horror Stories, you can find out everything we know about Season 10 of American Horror Story – including returning cast members, plot rumors, and release dates – right here.

Halo TV series recasts Cortana with game’s original voice actor

Published: 12/Nov/2020 10:28

by Daniel Megarry
Cortana Halo TV series
Microsoft

Share

Showtime’s Halo TV series has recast Cortana, bringing in the character’s original voice actor Jen Taylor for the role.

After years of speculation and attempts to get a series or movie based on the beloved gaming franchise off the ground, Showtime are finally making real progress. A 10-episode season is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2021, with Pablo Schrieber in the lead role.

It was originally announced that Natascha McElholne would play Cortana, the iconic AI that assists Master Chief throughout his missions (and inspired Microsoft’s real-life personal assistant of the same name). McElholne was also cast in a dual role as Cortana’s creator, Dr. Catherine Halsey.

Cortana in Halo
Microsoft
Cortana has been voiced by Jen Taylor in the Halo series of games for two decades

But now, IGN have confirmed that McElhone can no longer complete her scenes as Cortana. As you can probably guess, this is due to complications caused by the ongoing global health crisis. She’s still set to continue in the role of Dr. Halsey, though.

Jen Taylor will reprise her role as Cortana

Cortana will instead now be played by Jen Taylor, who returns to the role she played in Halo 1, 2, 3, Reach, 4, and 5. It’s currently unknown whether Taylor will record live-action scenes for the part, or will be a voice actor for a full CGI portrayal.

The announcement will no doubt please longtime Halo fans, as it brings some welcome continuity from the games over to the live-action series.

Master Chief holding helmet
Microsoft
The Halo franchise is still going strong

We don’t know the exact plot of the Halo series, but Showtime have explained it will follow “an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant,” adding, “Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

The series is expected to release some point in the first quarter of 2021, so there’s not too long to wait to see Master Chief and Cortana on our screens. In the meantime, you can find everything we know about Showtime’s new Halo series, including casting and plot rumors, right here.